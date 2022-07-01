AFTER two years spent mostly in a virtual classroom during the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 19,000 primary school boys and girls will today collect their Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) results from the Ministry of Education.
The placement of 2022’s Standard Five SEA pupils in secondary schools—the third “cohort” to sit the exam since the onset of the pandemic on March 12, 2020—will be addressed by Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadbsy-Dolly at a news conference at 11 a.m. today, the ministry advised in a release yesterday.
The news conference will be held at the ministry’s St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, headquarters.
The dissemination of the 2022 SEA results also will see the last of the traditional system of parents/guardians visiting primary schools to collect physical results, an exercise that also engaged massive manpower that could be placed elsewhere, the ministry has said.
In a separate release yesterday, the ministry reminded parents/guardians of a six-step, online portal for access to results, which was to be available from 12.01 a.m. today from any mobile device.
“For paper-based results, parents/private candidates should collect their results from their respective school/district office from 10 a.m., on Friday, July 1, 2022,” the ministry stated.
“Parents/guardians are reminded that they are to adhere to all the necessary health and safety protocols and are asked to note that only one parent/guardian should visit the school or District Office to collect the SEA results.”
The ministry further reminded that the paper-based result slips “must be collected for pupil placement in the secondary school system”.
“The ministry wishes to congratulate all pupils who wrote the SEA 2022 and looks forward to your successful transition into secondary school as you continue to access quality education,” the release stated.
More information on the SEA results and online portal is available at https://www.moe.gov.tt/sea-2022.