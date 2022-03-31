DO your best.
This was the advice yesterday from Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to more than 19,000 primary school pupils who will write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination this morning.
Today will be the third time the SEA will be held since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020, and after teaching in a virtual environment.
For more than two years, schools have been shut and education delivered online amidst a number of challenges.
Pupils will finally be returning to classrooms on April 19, after the Easter vacation.
All schools were closed in March 2020 after the country recorded its first case of Covid-19.
Today, 19,198 pupils are scheduled to write the SEA exam.
The 9,904 boys and 9,294 girls will sit the exam at 8.30 a.m. at schools across the nation, with Covid-19 protocols in place.
In 2020, the SEA was pushed to August 20 and 19,344 pupils sat the exam. There were also delays in 2021 and the SEA was held on July 1, with 19,829 pupils taking the test.
One hundred and seventy-eight asked for a deferral to 2022.
Last week, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the full re-opening of Trinidad and Tobago from April 4.
There will be no more safe zones, and a return to some normalcy, as pupils and workers return to institutions.
Gadsby-Dolly urged pupils to do their best.
“I offer to teachers, parents and students God’s blessings for a successful examination, and the reminder that SEA, important as it is, is not the end of their journey, but the start of their next stage. Do your best, students; that’s all we expect of you,” she stated, in response to questions from the Express.
Vijay Maharaj, acting secretary-general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS), said everything was in place for the examination.
He noted yesterday that the SDMS has just over 1,800 pupils from its schools taking the exam today.
He said there will be approximately 3,400 principals, teachers and testers on duty today.
Maharaj shared what he told pupils on visits to schools.
“Children, you go into the exams with 100 marks. Don’t let some unknown examiner with a red pen ‘steal’ any of your marks. They are yours, fight to keep them, try your best. We here to help you, answer all questions.”
Maharaj said he was happy that schools will be re-opening on April 19.
“My only concern revolves around First Year students. Maybe we could have waited until September. I do foresee difficulties in maintaining any form of social distancing for these young ones. They are five-year-olds—they meet, greet and play with new-found friends,” he said.
Best wishes from PM, cricketers
There were words of encouragement to SEA pupils from the Prime Minister and others yesterday.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley posted on his Facebook page: “Best wishes to all students writing the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assessment Examination tomorrow.”
A short video featuring cricketers Joshua Da Silva, Jayden Seales and Samuel Badree was also posted on Rowley’s Facebook page, offering words of advice and support to pupils.
Badree noted online learning had its challenges, as he reminded pupils they were all champions.
He said: “I want to take this opportunity to wish all of you all the best tomorrow. I know it has been a difficult period for all of you, particularly being online and then physical school, but I know that you all are well prepared, as best prepared as you possibly can be.
“You all have got this, just go there, do your best, focus, concentrate, and all will be well. You all are champions, you all are winners, you all are ready no matter what happens in that exam. Good luck once again to everyone,” he said.
Da Silva said: “I just want to wish you all the best in the SEA tomorrow. I know you’re going to do well. You’re already winners, you’ve put in all the hard work and now is the time to get it done. All the best and good luck!”
“I just want to wish you all the best in SEA tomorrow. Go and do your best. You’ve already done all the hard work, so now it’s time to go and put your best foot forward and go with God and be confident,” said Seales.
Long school closure
A BBC report recently highlighted that Trinidad and Tobago was among countries where schools had been fully or partially closed.
The report, “Covid closures still affecting 400 million pupils—Unicef”, noted schools in T&T were to finally reopen in April.
It stated schools in 23 countries, with 405 million pupils, were still partially or fully closed because of Covid, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund.
“Trinidad and Tobago has had one of the longest partial school closures in the world, with its primary schools only due to reopen in April,” the report said.
“While schools for the youngest children remained closed, beaches and bars reopened,” it added.
The BBC quoted one pupil—Elin, nine—who stated online schooling meant two years of her school experience being reduced to four or five hours a day, on a laptop, on a small desk in her bedroom.
The report quoted Elin and her mother.
“Sometimes I miss things and I’m afraid to ask,” she said.
Her mother, Kate Nothnagel, told BBC News Elin had met her class teacher only once this school year, and last year she had had no contact in real life with her teacher at all.
Elin said she was missing subjects like music, art and physical education, which were just not the same online.