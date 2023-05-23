19 CHILDREN DIE

THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said 19 children died after an early-morning fire razed the dormitory at the Mahdia Secondary School 100 miles south-west of Georgetown yesterday.
A government statement had initially stated 20 people had died, but the GFS in a statement said “19 children” had lost their lives by the time the fire had been extinguished.
“Firefighters did manage to rescue some 20 students by breaking holes in the north-eastern wall of the building. Our team is still on the ground investigating as we seek to provide clarity regarding how the fire started and all other necessary information.
“It is a sad day for Guyana and the entire fire department mourns with you over the loss of so many young children. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the relatives and friends of those young souls, and our prayers remain with you,” the GPS said in the statement.
Media reports said that among those killed in the fire are two sisters as well as four cousins.
The sisters have been identified as Delicia Edwards, 15, and Arianna, 13. Their bodies were among those recovered when the fire had been put out.
“The Edwards girls, from Micobie village, were the only girls in the family. Their mother died several years ago while their father worked in the gold mines,” online publication, News Room, reported.
It said also that the four cousins—Bibi Rita Fiona Jeffery, 18, Sabrina John, 16; Loreen Evans, 14; and Belnisa Evans,13, had died.
“I don’t know how to deal with this situation, but I am not hurt or sad because of the passing of my sister. What hurt me the most is I can’t begin to imagine her cries for help, the pain, the trauma that she went through,” Rihanna Jeffrey told the News Room yesterday.
“She is the sister that we had prayed for when we didn’t have a sister and it’s very painful to lose her in this way,” she added.
Officials said that an estimated 57 children were housed in the dormitory. The pupils were from the mountain villages of Chenapau, Karisparu, Micobie and El Paso.
A government statement said Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Education Minister Priya Manickchand and Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn had begun to visit affected pupils and distressed families.
“A full-scale medical emergency action plan has been launched. We ask that our prayers continue to be with these children, their families, and their communities,” the statement added.
Opposition
calls for probe
Medical officer at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s burn unit, Dr Vickita Nandan, told reporters that six girls who were airlifted to the facility are battling serious burns with a 13-year-old girl receiving limb-saving treatment because of the extent of her burns.
She said the girls are also suffering from smoke inhalation challenges. The main opposition coalition, A Partnership for National Unity=Allinace for Change (APNU+AFC), expressed its condolences to the families, relatives, friends, residents of Mahdia, “as we mourn the loss of lives of our children and to state that we are deeply saddened by the loss of lives.
“We wish all those that are injured a speedy recovery and express our support and gratitude to the medical team and others who are engaged in the process of treating and helping the injured and hope there are no more fatalities. Special appreciation and thanks to our brave pilots and the Joint Services who played and continue to play a key role in the entire operation.”
The coalition said that it would “continue to keep the situation under review and will make a full statement at a later time as we demand a thorough investigation into this horrific incident that has resulted in the loss of innocent young lives.
“In light of this tragedy, we wish to call on all to make this Independence Day a Day of Mourning in solidarity and support with the families, friends, relatives, the citizens of Mahdia and…a Day of Support to the injured, their families, friends, relatives and the people of Region 8.”
‘We need justice’
Meanwhile, indigenous Amerindians in Chenapau Village are demanding compensation from the government.
“We need compensation. We need justice”,” at least 60 men, women and chanted outside the Chenapau Primary School, the institution that many of the Mahdia Secondary School students once attended.
Amerindian rights activist Michael McGarrell appealed for help and attention to the surviving families, relatives and other loved ones in remote communities from which the dead and injured hail.
“As they mourn the loss of several students from the village in the fire which occurred last night at the Mahdia Secondary School’s dormitory, residents of Chenapau are calling for justice,” he said.
McGarrell, whose two relatives died and three others hospitalised, also expressed concern that the dormitory was heavily grilled. “Why are school children grilled up in death traps?,” he said.
He appealed to President Irfaan Ali to assist the bereaved, saying, “I hope none other than President Ali makes a visit to the location tomorrow to try bring some comfort to the grieving relatives,” he said.
—CMC