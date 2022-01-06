19 more Covid deaths recorded

Nineteen more people have died due to Covid-19, taking Trinidad and Tobago’s death toll to 2,992.
Of the new deaths, four were recorded in Tobago, taking the island’s death toll to 215.
The Ministry of Health reported the additional deaths in its daily update yesterday.
The deceased were:
• six elderly men
• seven elderly women
• four middle-aged men
• two middle-aged women
The ministry said six people had multiple comorbidities, six had only one comorbidity and seven people had no known medical conditions.
The comorbidities seen in the recently deceased included diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cancer and a history of strokes.
The additional deaths take the death toll for the month thus far to 123.
The ministry also reported 883 new Covid-19 infections, based on samples taken between December 31, 2021, and January 5, 2022.
The total number of active cases now stands at 15,756 people.
Of these, 41 new infections were reported in Tobago, bringing the total number of active cases there to 1,458.
The country has recorded a total of 95,096 confirmed positive cases to date.
A total of 433 people are in hospital, including 23 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 21 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
Five patients are in Tobago’s ICU.
In an update, the ministry said two additional cases of the Covid-19 Omicron Variant of Concern were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total to 17 cases.
One of the cases had a history of recent travel, having returned to Trinidad from New York. The second patient had no recent history of travel.
This case is under epidemiological investigation, the ministry stated.