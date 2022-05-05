Nineteen pupils and three teachers have tested positive for Covid-19 at schools in Tobago. Of the figure, the highest number of pupils testing positive for the virus —seven—are from the Signal Hill Government Primary School.
Also testing positive were three pupils from Harmons SDA, two from Scarborough Secondary, one from Goodwood Secondary, two from Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School, two from Whim Anglican, one from Lambeau Anglican Primary and one at Belle Garden Anglican.
Three classes at the Signal Hill Government Primary School have been sent on quarantine.
Two teachers from Scarborough Secondary School have tested positive for Covid-19 while one teacher at the Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School tested positive. Asked to comment on the number of cases affecting Tobago’s schools, Assistant Secretary for Education Orlando Kerr said yesterday these cases were expected. “It’s not totally unexpected and we all knew when school reopened that in the initial stages we would have an increase in the number of Covid cases,” Kerr said, adding that “based on our observations it is not at a level that would require us taking any drastic decision at this time.”
He is however appealing to parents and guardians to keep their sick children at home. “We have had numerous complaints from teachers that children continue to turn up to school who are coughing and sneezing with runny nose and parents are saying they have a cold. And this is one of the greatest challenges that we have, these children are infecting other children,” Kerr said.