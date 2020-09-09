TRINIDAD and Tobago’s active Covid-19 case load has now climbed to 1,800 people, following a total of 197 cases reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.
The ministry, in its 10 a.m. daily Covid-19 update, advised that 102 people were confirmed with the virus, taking the total yesterday morning to 1,705.
At 6 p.m., the ministry stated an additional 95 people had tested positive. It was noted that some positive cases disclosed yesterday would have come from a previous testing period of August 29 to September 8, 2020. The ministry also stated 44 of these “refer to persons who were housed at the Police Training Academy and have not been in circulation within the national community”.
“These individuals will be transferred to a public health facility for relevant medical care. All established protocols have been implemented,” the ministry said.
A total of 2,588 samples have tested positive in T&T so far.
A total of 25,995 tests have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency to date, with 22,874 unique patient tests and 2,922 repeated tests. The total number of deaths remains at 39, and 749 people have been discharged.
Thirty-eight people are at step-down facilities: 32 at Freedom Hall at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, and five at The UWI, Debe.
One thousand, four hundred and sixty-two patients have been home, isolated under the continuous monitoring of the respective County Medical Officer of Health offices, the ministry said.
At yesterday’s virtual news conference, technical director of the Epidemiological Division of the Health Ministry Dr Avery Hinds advised hospitalisation sites are currently at 44-per cent capacity, step-down sites are at 38 per cent, and the suspect ward (housing people who are awaiting test results, but who also need treatment for respiratory ailments) is at 48-per cent capacity.