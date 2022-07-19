Government will not spend more than $1 billion in subsidy to keep the price of fuel down, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.
If paying for gas requires more money, the user will have to pay, he added.
The Prime Minister was briefing the media at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, following a weekend Cabinet retreat.
Rowley said Cabinet had taken a decision that in providing assistance given the volatility of the fuel market, it would set a cap of $1 billion out of the extraordinary earnings acquired from high oil prices to support the fuel price.
“We think that $1 billion for that is a reasonable amount out of what we have and are earning and if the price moves above that, the user (the consumer) will pick up the difference. And if the price moves below it, then we all benefit,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the Government did not expect the fuel price to remain high, but to the extent that it does, the Government was prepared to make an intervention of up to $1 billion, out of the additional $5 billion it has earned from the higher oil revenues. “Please don’t listen to anybody who is telling you that there is no fuel subsidy,” he said.
The Prime Minister also said one of the biggest contributors to the Government’s fuel charge was LPG, which is subsidised to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.
“That subsidy has never been touched and we decided not to touch it because many households, especially those in the lower income bracket, rely on LPG as their domestic fuel,” he said.
Noting that affordability of domestic fuel was one of the yardsticks of poverty, he said the Government was seeking to preserve the quality of life.
The Prime Minister said outside of Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago had the lowest cost of domestic fuel in the region.
Proposals for purchase of refinery ‘not promising’
The Prime Minister said the proposals for the lease/purchase of the Guaracara refinery are not promising. He said the last request for proposals was “on its last legs, meaning that we got to the point of dealing with one company that seemed to have had some interest and some ability to do what they said they would do. Those discussions unfortunately have not yet been concluded and don’t appear at this time to be very promising. So that being so, it is not going to be open-ended. Once the company determines that the people they are dealing with cannot come up with what they say they can come up with, we’ll then discontinue and disengage,” he said.
He said if the refinery is to be used by any entity which comes with terms that the Government can accept, then it will be considered. He said the Guaracara refinery was one of many refineries around the world which have been closed because of the economics of refining oil. “But of course the market changes... so these things are usually not permanent, they are driven by market conditions,” he said.
Rowley reiterated however that Government made the best decision in shutting down the refinery operations. He said 50,000 barrels of oil produced by Heritage Petroleum and sold as crude oil was making a “handsome profit” without engaging in the refining process which had been losing money, at a rate of a minimum of US$5, possibly US$7 and even as high as US$15 a barrel from imported crude to feed the refinery.
Inflation still low in T&T
Dealing with inflation generally, the Prime Minister said Trinidad and Tobago still had one of the lowest inflation rates, which was five per cent. “Even so, at five per cent we are among the small number of countries where inflation is five per cent or less. Across the whole of Europe inflation is well above seven per cent and upwards of 10 per cent.. In the US it is 9.1 per cent,” he said, adding that in some developing countries it was 15 to 20 per cent.
“While we would have preferred for it to be lower (in T&T), it is not disastrous as compared to what it is and could have been had we mishandled the economy in certain ways,” he said. He added that the country still had a substantial foreign exchange reserves, which stand at seven months cover.