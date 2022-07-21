$1b HOUSING HEADACHE

More than $1 billion is owed to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) as of June 22 by delinquent customers, according to Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis.
Speaking at the launch of the updated online portal housing application fulfilment system yesterday in Port of Spain, Robinson-Regis said the delinquent rent to own, lease to own, rental, and mortgage owners have stymied the accelerating housing programme.
“The number stood at one billion, 12 million-plus ($1.1 billion-plus), a delinquency ratio of 40 per cent. Also, the amount that the HDC owes its contractors and suppliers is one billion, three million plus ($1.3 billion-plus). Can you understand that if our owners will pay their mortgages, rentals, rent to own and lease to own, we would be able to pay off these contractors and suppliers who have worked so hard.
“Because the HDC has been so tardy with payments, our contractors are upset with us. Our homeowners are upset with the HDC because some of the repairs we should be able to do, we cannot do as effectively and efficiently, but we have been providing this facility, even though we have such a high delinquency payment rate,” Robinson-Regis lamented.
The minister pointed out that some of the homeowners who complain the most are the ones who owe the HDC.
“It is such an unfortunate situation, because too often, people attack the Ministry of Housing, attack the HDC due to things not being done, but I know of people in my own constituency, whose rental is between $100-$250, and yet they owing $50,000, which means from the day they got the unit, they have not paid,” she added.
Robinson-Regis further said the HDC has to embark on a programme of ensuring that homeowners pay what is due.
“If they were in a private rental unit, they would be paying. If they mortgage to a bank, they would pay, but the homeowners believe as it’s the Government, they do not have to pay, and that is unfair to us. I hope that people would understand the situation in which we have found ourselves and that they would in fact do what they have to do,” she emphasised.
Pay arrears campaign
Continuing to paint a grim picture, the minister said that back in 2016, monies owed to the HDC stood at over $111 million, and the corporation was able to collect $72 million.
“During the period 2017 to 2018, the HDC embarked on an aggressive debt-collection drive, and that resulted in the delinquency ratio moving from a high of 69 per cent in 2017 to 14 per cent in 2019.
“However, over the last two years, we saw the level climb once again to a high of 51 per cent, which can be partially due to the stay-at-home measures implemented during the pandemic and request for the mortgage moratorium provided by the Government,” Robinson-Regis said.
She said as workers are back out to work, homeowners are encouraged to make their necessary payments.
“I would say it was a struggle for me to put this kind of information out in the public domain, but I think it’s a truth that we have to live with. The lack of revenue to the HDC impacted its service delivery for repair and maintenance services, as well as payments to contractors. During this fiscal year, the HDC has taken steps to create an omnichannel to make payments easier for customers,” the minister said.
The corporation, she said, has vowed to restart its campaign to make sure the outstanding arrears are paid up.
“We want to ensure that homeowners feel the commitment to pay and that it’s not a difficulty to make their payments. Therefore, we are going to be doing a public education campaign, and we are going to be embarking on some of the strategies that were used under the former housing minister, Randall Mitchell, where customers felt the ease to pay up their arrears and not left to feel hounded.
“Going forward, the ministry will be aiming to make the HDC more efficient in their operations and have more affordable housing units available,” the minister added.
Ease of applying
As it pertains to the new portal system, Robinson-Regis said the Housing Application Fulfilment is highly efficient and has now been revolutionised.
“This relaunch will also assist in determining the number of qualified persons on our database and indicate to our customers where they are at in the application process. Overall, the objective is to improve everyone’s experience. Furthermore, I would like to indicate this is one of the many ICT solutions we introduced to make life easier for you,” she said.
The minister said close to 200,000 citizens are seeking housing from the Government and, therefore, it is critical that the HDC properly manages its project schedules, costs and quality to close this gap.
“In this vein, our Construction Department will soon have the software that allows for the improvement and the delivery of homes on time and within budget,” she added.