$.1m bail for BIR employee

A Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) employee has been granted $100,000 bail on four charges in connection with the issuing of a tax clearance certificate to a firearms dealership owned by Brent Thomas, knowing the information on the document to be false.
The clearance certificate essentially stated that the dealership, Specialist Shooters Ltd, owned by Thomas, was not owing any value added tax (VAT) or income tax to the BIR.
Charged with the offences is David Isiah Williams Jr of Alvarado Avenue, Lowkie Trace, Penal.
It is alleged that, on June 10, last year while being an employee of the BIR in Port of Spain as a temporary clerk, and without authorisation he created and published the clearance certificate for the firearms dealership stating that it had discharged all obligations and paid all taxes due under the provision of the VAT Act.
Williams was also charged with having possession or control of the document; using a computer “to perform a function for the purpose of securing access to data held in that computer with intent to commit an offence involving dishonesty, namely used a computer that was logged on by another employee on the Board of Inland Revenue computer system ‘Gen Tax’ to access tax data relating to the taxpayer Specialist Shooters Training Centre Ltd to create a Value Added Tax Clearance Certificate with intent to obtain an unlawful benefit of $10,000 for issuing the said certificate to persons unknown” and delivering the document to persons unknown.
Williams Jr appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor on Monday after being charged by Criminal Tax Investigator II Rawle Sookoo.
On the charge of misbehaviour in public office, Williams was not called upon to enter as plea as it was laid indictably. He however pleaded not guilty to the other three summary charges however.
He was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 to cover all four charges.
Legal consultant for the BIR, attorney Evans Welch, did not object to bail being granted.
On September 20 last year, the BIR published an advertisement in all three daily newspapers stating that the tax and VAT clearance certificate was not valid.
“The Board of Inland Revenue wishes to advise members of the public and the business community that VAT Clearance Certificate No. L0649159872 dated June 9, 2022 purporting to be a certificate duly authorised and issued by the Board of Inland Revenue to Specialist Shooters Training Centre Ltd is not an authorised certificate issued by the board,” the advertisement stated.
Thomas in the spotlight
The firearms dealership and Thomas recently shot into the spotlight when Justice Devindra Rampersad permanently stayed criminal proceedings against him. Thomas was charged with a series of offences of being in possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives.
However, the High Court had found that Thomas had the requisite licences for the items.
The judge had also found that Thomas was “abducted” in Barbados by local police officers with the aid of those in Barbados and brought back to this country before being charged.
Given the findings, the State has since appealed the ruling of the judge.
Justice Rampersad has since directed that he be provided with written submissions by attorneys representing Thomas as well as the State to assist him in determining the quantum of damages that is to be awarded to Thomas.