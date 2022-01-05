A $100,000 reward is being offered by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) for recovery of the police-issued Galil rifle that went missing during the Christmas season.
The reward is being offered to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of anyone harbouring the rifle and two fully loaded magazines. Anyone with information can contact 483-1170-4.
The TTPS release stated, “Once the information leads to the successful arrest of the suspects, the reward will be made payable to any financial institution of your choosing.”
On Christmas Eve, an officer is said to have gone to a location in El Socorro, where he placed the weapon, with two magazines, and left.
Upon returning sometime later, the weapon and ammunition were missing.
Last week Wednesday, officers attached to North Eastern Division Task Force searched a supermarket in El Socorro for the weapon.
The rifle was not found, but several persons were questioned, and CCTV footage from businesses in the area seized.
On Monday, 11 North Eastern Division Task Force officers were detained in connection with the missing rifle and remain in police custody.
One sergeant, one corporal and eight constables attached to the San Juan Sub-Station were detained at their homes by the Professional Standards Bureau of the Police Service.
When contacted yesterday regarding the reward, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said it is in conjunction with the Ministry of National Security, and not just the TTPS. “Our main aim is to retrieve the rifle at this time, as this is a risk to the citizens with the firearm being unaccounted for. The focus should not be on how much the reward is, but be about finding the weapon,” Jacob said.
The acting top cop said he did not want to say too much, as the investigations are ongoing and it could prejudice the case.
Former police commissioner Gary Griffith on Wednesday, via a WhatsApp message and social media post, questioned why the reward was so high for such a rifle.
“Brilliant leadership by the Ministry of National Security. When citizens are killed by use of illegal firearms, you do not put a dollar reward to pinpoint the killers. But a police weapon valued at less than $20,000 is stolen so you put a $100,000 reward to find it.
“The dumbest thief could now place it somewhere, get someone to say where it is, and claim the reward, and now be able to acquire five illegal assault weapons on the black market using the reward. Well done lads,” Griffith wrote.
When asked to comment on Griffith’s statement, Jacob said he had no comment to make.