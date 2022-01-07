1st Omicron case: woman quizzed, charges expected

Charges are expected to be laid against a woman who brought the first recorded case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 into this country.
The woman was interviewed by police yesterday.
A statement was taken and the police team was expected to approach officials in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions on how to proceed.
However, up to last night, charges had yet to be laid against the woman.
The Express was told by police investigators that the investigative team, led by ACP Williams, was waiting for the woman to complete her quarantine period before moving to question her.
The penalty for falsifying information on a TTravelPass is six months in prison and a fine of $350,000 or six months’ imprisonment upon summary conviction.
The woman was allowed to board a flight in New York, to Panama. She presented a negative antigen test to local authorities on December 9, which she took in Panama, even though Trinidad’s entry conditions require PCR tests be submitted.
However, this was flagged upon her arrival in Trinidad.
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh explained during a news conference that she did not make it past Port authorities, who took note of a positive PCR test which she had also taken.
As a result, she was quickly isolated and tested.
The sample was retrieved on December 10, and the findings were presented on the evening of December 11.
“The individual was flagged at the airport, and once the individual was flagged our protocols worked, and hats off to our Port health workers, and the person was sent immediately to a step-down facility. So, at no point in time was anybody in the general public, her family, village, community exposed to her,” he said.
Fourteen passengers who were nearest to this person were ordered to self-isolate.