1st Omicron case: woman quizzed, charges expected

coronavirus____use

Charges are expected to be laid against a woman who brought the first recorded case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 into this country.

The woman was interviewed by police yesterday.

A statement was taken and the police team was expected to approach officials in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions on how to proceed.

However, up to last night, charges had yet to be laid against the woman.

The Express was told by police investigators that the investigative team, led by ACP Williams, was waiting for the woman to complete her quarantine period before moving to question her.

The penalty for falsifying information on a TTravelPass is six months in prison and a fine of $350,000 or six months’ imprisonment upon summary conviction.

The woman was allowed to board a flight in New York, to Panama. She presented a negative antigen test to local authorities on December 9, which she took in Panama, even though Trinidad’s entry conditions require PCR tests be submitted.

However, this was flagged upon her arrival in Trinidad.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh explained during a news conference that she did not make it past Port authori­ties, who took note of a posi­tive PCR test which she had also taken.

As a result, she was quickly isolated and tested.

The sample was retrieved on December 10, and the findings were presented on the evening of December 11.

“The individual was flagged at the airport, and once the individual was flagged our protocols worked, and hats off to our Port health workers, and the person was sent immediately to a step-down facility. So, at no point in time was anybody in the general public, her family, village, community exposed to her,” he said.

Fourteen passengers who were nearest to this person were ordered to self-isolate.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PAY MORE FOR CHICKEN

PAY MORE FOR CHICKEN

First came flour, bread, then beer and Nestle products.

Yesterday, higher chicken prices were added to the growing list.

As grain and corn prices continue to surge globally, one of the country’s major chicken producers, Arawak Ltd, will be increasing its prices by four per cent come Monday.

Food cards abuse under probe

Food cards abuse under probe

THE Government spends $220.5 million annually to provide food cards and an investigation will weed out those who are taking advantage of the programme geared for the needy, says Social Development Minister Donna Cox.

Cox told the Express yesterday the total annual expenditure on the Food Support Programme in 2021 is $220,517,880.

1st Omicron case: woman quizzed, charges expected

1st Omicron case: woman quizzed, charges expected

Charges are expected to be laid against a woman who brought the first recorded case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 into this country.

The woman was interviewed by police yesterday.

A statement was taken and the police team was expected to approach officials in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions on how to proceed.

Covid deaths cross 3,000

Covid deaths cross 3,000

TRINIDAD and Tobago yesterday reached the grim milestone of 3,010 Covid-19 deaths, with four people with “no known medical conditions” among the fatalities.

The new toll followed another 18 fatalities for the 24 hours preceding the Ministry of Health’s clinical update issued at 4 p.m. yesterday.

Animal Welfare Network calls for ban on fireworks sales

The Animal Welfare Net­­work (AWN) says it does not support the Summary Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in its current form.

In a statement yesterday, the AWN said the bill does little to prevent the indiscriminate use of fireworks on public holidays and New Year’s Eve.

Recommended for you