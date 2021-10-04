A total of $2.3 billion has been allocated to Tobago in the 2022 national budget.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert said in his budget presentation yesterday this represents 4.5 per cent of the national budget.
The minister said beyond the direct allocation to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), another $788 million is allocated to be spent in Tobago by various Government ministries and statutory authorities.
The allocation to the THA is $2.357 billion, of which $2.075 billion will be for recurrent expenditure, $264 million for capital expenditure and $18 million for the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP).
Imbert said the revitalisation and expansion of Tobago’s tourism industry remains a key priority and as such the budgetary allocation to the Assembly provides for financial assistance to properties to upgrade their establishments under an expanded Tourism Accommodation Upgrade Programme.
He said $50 million will be injected into a new programme for 2022, entitled Tobago Hotel and Tourism Support — to be managed by the THA, in collaboration with eTeck.
Imbert said the purpose of this support programme is to provide access to much-needed working capital for the hotel and tourism industry in Tobago, which has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.
He said the 2022 fiscal package also provides for upgrades to the many tourism sites, innovative strategies to boost the marketing of the island as well as attractions, and new training initiatives to enhance customer service in Tobago.
Additionally, he said the budgetary allocation to Tobago places special focus on boosting food security and expanding the agriculture sector.
Imbert said there is a provision for the Agricultural Access Roads Programme which provides farmers with greater access to farmlands to enhance agricultural production.
He said this year’s allocation will also provide enhanced support and funding for increasing value-added production in the agricultural sector through support for the burgeoning agro-processing business enterprises in Tobago, and support for the infusion of modern technology and new agricultural practices.
$30m for Farmland
Development
Imbert said $30 million will be allocated for Farmland Development in Tobago. This funding, he said, is designed to allow the rehabilitation of abandoned or underutilised agricultural estates and to assist farmers in Tobago to upgrade existing farmland infrastructure, equipment and technology and bring new areas into production.
He also said in the next fiscal year, the THA will be provided with significant support for the ongoing fight against Covid-19.
He said significant support will also be provided through the Assembly’s various Social Safety Net Programmes to provide relief for persons adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Imbert said the allocations to the THA also caters for improvements to the road and drainage infrastructure in Tobago and upgrades to the coastal infrastructure on the island to facilitate climate change adaptation and to mitigate against coastal erosion related to global warming and rising sea levels.
He added the allocation would also provide for the enhancement of ICT and the digital infrastructure as Tobago adjusts to the new normal and as the Assembly rolls out its Intelligent Island Mandate.
He said provision is made in this year’s budget for the THA’s Human Capital Development Programme to assist students to pursue tertiary education and post-secondary training in various fields.
He added provision is also included for the construction of the Scarborough Secondary School which is expected to commence in fiscal 2022.
Green Spaces
Imbert said further that $20 million is allocated for the development of Green Spaces in Tobago in 2022 consistent with the theme of preserving and protecting the Environment, and branding Tobago as Clean, Green and Serene.
He said the Central Government and the THA will continue to collaborate on several developmental projects in Tobago, among them the marina, hotel development, funding for coastal infrastructure, climate change adaptation, ICT infrastructure development for Tobago and completion of the ANR Robinson International Airport.