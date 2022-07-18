2,700 sign up

Ministry of Education

More than 2,700 of the children who scored below 50 per cent in the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination have registered for the Ministry of Education’s Vacation Revision Programme (VRP).

The programme, which starts today and will run until August 12, was put in place following the release of this year’s SEA results which showed a significant decline in the overall performance of pupils.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced earlier this month that more than 9,000 of the 19,079 pupils who wrote the 2022 exam scored below 50 per cent, and performance in all areas had decreased compared to 2021.

She announced that the revision programme would be offered for those pupils who scored below 50 per cent and were placed in secondary schools.

In a release on Saturday, the ministry said more than 2,700 pupils have signed up for the programme which would be focusing on Mathematics, English Language and Writing as well as Music and Drama.

Despite the programme beginning today, the ministry said walk-in registration will be accepted at the various centres until July 22.

The ministry said participating pupils will be provided with breakfast and lunch for the duration of the programme.

The ministry also assured that the teachers selected for the programme have received guidance from the Curriculum Planning and Development Division (CPPD) with respect to the specific areas of the curriculum to be addressed over the four-week period.

“In addition to academic and visual and performing arts (VAPA) content, psycho-social support will also be provided to students and parents through the Student Support Services Division at the VRP,” the ministry stated.

“As an added bonus, the MoE is piloting an ‘educational’ caravan themed, ‘Turn Up, Don’t Give Up’, aimed at inspiring students in the VRP to stay the course and push forward despite whatever academic, social or economic challenges they currently face. The caravan will team up with social media, entertainment, sporting and community-based influencers who will share their journey with the students, to inspire and motivate them.”

Slow but steady

President of the Concerned Parents Association Clarence Mendoza on Saturday questioned why the programme has not been made available to pupils who have to repeat Standard Five as the ministry says the programme targets those who scored below 50 per cent and were placed in secondary schools.

He said the association had received calls from parents of children who scored below 50 per cent and were not placed in secondary schools.

“They are asking why the ministry did not consider their children who would have struggled during Covid lockdown with online classes, did not get to enrol for the July/August remedial classes,” he said.

He however called on parents whose children are eligible to register their children for the programme as he noted that the registration had been “slow but steady”.

