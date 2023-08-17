2 brothers shot dead

“I LEFT him in the kitchen and as I was walking out the gunmen ran into the house from the back and then I heard gunshots.”
So said the wife of one of two half-brothers shot and killed at their home at Scorpion Alley, Carenage, on Tuesday night.
Police believe that the two were gunned down as a reprisal for the murders of two other men in the Upper Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage, area, also known as “Scorpion Alley”, the night before.
Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, three gunmen armed with assault rifles and 9mm pistols entered the house from the back and ambushed Joshua “Forty” George, 23, as he stood in the kitchen.
They shot him multiple times about the body and he died on the spot.
The gunmen then ran through the house where they found the second man, Israel Letrin, 31, hiding in the bathroom. They opened fire on him, killing him on the spot as well.
The gunmen then fled the scene.
‘I dived in a drain’
In the house at the time were the men’s sister and her baby daughter. They were not injured.
Residents who heard the gunshots contacted police and officers from Carenage Police Station and Western Division Task Force, went to the scene and began looking for the killers but they escaped under the cover of darkness in the bushes surrounding the area.
Some residents even recorded the attack and by 10 p.m. that night videos with the chilling sounds of gunshots were being shared on social media.
Yesterday morning, the mother of the two men and the wife of one were at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, where the men’s bodies were positively identified.
George’s wife said, she did not want to be identified in the interview as she feared for her own life.
She said she had left him in the kitchen and “as I was walking out the gunmen ran to the house from the back and then I heard gunshots”.
“I dived into a drain and it was only gunshots I hearing,” she told the Express.
She said when she felt that the gunmen had left she crawled out the drain and went into the house.
“My husband was lifeless in the kitchen and the other guy who ran into a bathroom and hid there was found and shot multiple times.
“My sister-in-law and her baby were inside when the shooting started but they were okay,” she said.
George’s wife said they did not have any children together but “he had a step-daughter which is my daughter from another relationship”.
“He was a PH driver and was a very cool and loving fella. He loved listening to music and when he was not working he was always home.
“He was not a bad person and there is no link to what is going on in the area and all I want to know is what is going on because, to be honest, as far as I am concerned the criminals could just pick up themselves and disappear because they are clearly showing people that they don’t care about anybody,” she said.
“Feeling emptiness’
Justina “Sandra” Letrin, the mother of the two men, called on parents to try to guide but continue praying for their errant children.
”I just want parents please to guide their children, especially the boys,” she advised.
“Sometimes children are rebellious when a parent tries to tell them how to live right and do things right but parents, please, in spite of everything, it is God who is the answer. Let’s make things right because I am sure there are a lot of people that don’t believe that there is a God but he is coming again,” she said.
“Parents. Don’t give up on your kids in spite of what...don’t stop praying for them because it was very hurtful to see my two boys go down that way.
“My boys were always home. Anytime I go to visit them, it is either they are sleeping or working,” she said. “I am just feeling emptiness right now. I don’t know what to say. Life is not easy out there as people are just going down...too many young people, especially young men out there. Put down the guns and pick up Jesus. Guns are not doing anything for us,” she said.
Ambushed
On Monday night, two men were ambushed, shot and killed a short distance from where Tuesday night’s murders occurred.
At around 11.45 p.m., Leon Brewster, 20, of Upper Mount Pleasant Road, Carenage, and Bruce Ferguson, 20, of Upper Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage, were at Scorpion Alley when they were murdered.
One of the victims was located in a drain with multiple gunshot wounds, and the other was found nearby with similar wounds.
Police said Brewster and Ferguson were shot and killed in retaliation for the murders of couple Nayland Glasgow, 21, and his girlfriend and mother of his son, Dayne Jones, 28, who were both ambushed and shot dead as they walked through Scorpion Alley on the morning of July 30. The two killings took the murder toll to 363 for the year to date.