BAIL was again denied by a magistrate to two men charged in connection with the deadly heist at Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine last week.
Christopher Noreiga and Brent Walcott, who were held in a police exercise, were charged with possession of firearms and ammunition, including two high-powered rifles, for the purpose of trafficking.
Two AR-15s, three magazines and 38 rounds of ammunition were allegedly seized by police and Noreiga and Walcott were charged by PC Collin Legendre on Monday.
Before Senior Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh, in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court, in their first court appearance on Tuesday, police prosecutor Sgt Harold Ishmael had objected to bail pending a fingerprint trace of their criminal records.
In a second hearing on Thursday, Sgt Ishmael told the magistrate that the criminal records of Noriega and Walcott were not yet traced.
The prosecutor also pointed out that the type of firearms which were allegedly seized by police are deemed prohibited weapons capable of causing death on a large scale, and similar weapons and ammunition were used in the deadly Pennywise heist.
Sgt Ishmael added that the person whose name was submitted as a surety for bail could not be used as the person is of considerable age, and there was no proof that the men were residing at the address provided to the police.
The matter was postponed to October 12.
Last week Monday, gunmen opened fire on an Allied Security Ltd vehicle conducting a cash-in-transit operation from Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine.
Two of the officers, Jeffery Peters and Jerry Stuart, died in the attack while officer Peola Baptiste was critically wounded and is being treated at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
Four of the suspects, identified as Kyle Ramdhan, Keyon Ramdhan, Greg Dodough and Deaundre Montrose, were shot dead by the police shortly after the robbery.