2 cops granted $320,000 bail

Two policemen charged with soliciting money to expedite applications for firearm user’s licences (FUL) have been granted bail.
Special Reserve Police (SRP) Constable Lyndon Bishop, formerly of the TTPS firearms section, was granted bail at $200,000 bail, while PC Chris Tirbanie, who was attached to the Chaguanas Police Station, was granted $120,000 bail.
The bail was approved by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young at the Besson Street Police Station on Saturday night.
Both men are expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on October 7.
The arrests of the two officers come following a Sunday Express investigation on a “firearm racket”, where business people afraid of crime are paying big money for fast-tracked FULs.
During a police news conference on Monday, DCP McDonald Jacob urged the public to go through the proper procedure when applying for their Firearm User’s Licences (FULs) and reminded them they could also face criminal charges if they were found bribing a police officer.
The TTPS stated on Sunday that officers of the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB), under the general supervision of acting Senior Supt Wendell Lucas, conducted diligent and extensive enquiries into a report involving alleged corrupt activities which occurred at the Firearms Section of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service during the period of October 2020 and April 2021.
Following the conclusion of the investigations, officers met with Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC on August 21 and, “based on the evidence, the DPP gave instructions to charge the two police officers”, the release stated.
SRP Lyndon Bishop
THE CHARGES
• Misbehaving in public office, together with Chris Tirbanie, to wit corruptly obtained the sum of $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a FUL.
• Misbehaving in public office to wit corruptly soliciting the sum of $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a FUL
• Misbehaving in public office, to wit corruptly obtaining the sum of $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a FUL
• Misbehaving in public office, to wit corruptly soliciting the sum of $40,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a FUL.
PC Tirbanie
THE CHARGES
• Misbehaving in public office, to wit corruptly soliciting the sum of $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a FUL.
• Misbehaving in public office together with Lyndon Bishop, to wit corruptly obtaining the sum of $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a FUL.