2 deaths, 85 new virus cases

As Covid-19 numbers continue to increase, so too has the death toll from the virus.
Two new deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.
Both patients were adult men with multiple comorbidities, the ministry said in its daily update yesterday evening.
This brings the death toll from the virus to 148.
Yesterday also saw the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded in a single day since early March.
Eighty-five new cases were recorded, bringing the number of active cases to 630.
The ministry said the results were from samples taken during April 11-13.
At the beginning of last month, active cases had fallen to below 100.
One of the new cases is a recently repatriated national, the ministry advised.
Nineteen people have been deemed to be recovered community cases, bringing the number of recovered patients to 7,818.
The ministry said 474 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 247 are in State quarantine facilities.
Five people are in step-down facilities.
The ministry said 66 people are hospitalised with five patients in the Intensive Care Unit and four in the High Dependency Unit.
Of the hospitalised patients, 20 are in Tobago.
To date, 118,602 samples (56,567 at private labs) have been submitted for testing and this country has recorded a total of 8,596 confirmed cases of the virus.
The ministry said 11,686 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.