Accident

Undertakers remove a body from the fatal accident in Charlieville, in the vicinity of Jerningham Junction on Tuesday night. 

A Venezuelan man attempting to cross the Solomon Hochoy Highway and a motorist who tried to avoid him were killed on Tuesday night.

The collision occurred shortly before 7 p.m. near the walkover at Charlieville.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Nissan pickup was headed north on the highway when a man attempted to cross in front of his vehicle.

ISH_9438.JPG

The vehicle involved in the fatal accident in Charlieville, in the vicinity of Jerningham Junction on Tuesday night. 

The motorist swerved to avoid a collision but came in contact with the pedestrian.

The pick-up lost control and as it went airborne, flipped several times before it crash landed on the south-bound lane.

The driver’s body became lodged in the front windscreen of his vehicle.

Both men died at the scene.

The identities of the deceased were not yet released by police.

Two occupants of the Nissan pick-up were injured and taken to hospital

Officers of the Chaguanas Police Station, Highway Patrol, as well as Chaguanas fire officers responded.

accident.jpg

LEFT BEHIND: A shoe lies on the Solomon Hochoy Highway where a fatal accident occured in Charlieville, in the vicinity of Jerningham Junction on Tuesday night. 

The crash brought motoring traffic on both south and north-bound lanes to a standstill around 9 p.m. as the district medical officers, police and fire officers carried out their duties.

