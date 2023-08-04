2 drivers escape death

“I was frightened. That tree missed me by a ‘oohm’.”
These were the words of delivery driver Joe Goolab yesterday, minutes after he escaped serious injury or death when a large tree toppled over onto the van he was sitting in at the lay-by on Saddle Road, Maraval, around 11.45 a.m.
Another man’s panel van was crushed when the tree came crashing down, but he also escaped injury.
The tree that came tumbling down was situated on the property which previously housed the Trinidad Country Club and was bought by the United States Embassy in April.
It brought down an electricity transformer and disrupted power for about four hours.
Initially, the fallen tree caused some traffic build-up along Saddle Road until police diverted vehicles onto Long Circular Road.
Police said another man, identified as Joe Critchlow, was driving an orange panel van along Saddle Road when the tree fell, crushing the vehicle.
Critchlow ran out of the van, escaping with a few scrapes and bruises.
He was not there when reporters arrived at the scene.
Goolab, however, was still at the location.
He said he was sitting in a company three-tonne truck parked by the lay-by, having his lunch of fried rice, noodles and stewed chicken, when he heard a loud crack followed by a crashing sound.
He said the truck is owned by Cold Zone Trinidad and Tobago Ltd, a food and beverage distribution company based in Arima.
Goolab, who lives in Guaico, Sangre Grande, said as he heard the crash of the tree, he threw his box of food, ran out and noticed that the back door of the truck had been almost ripped off.
“I was frightened because that tree missed me by a ‘oohm’,” he said.
“I had just parked up there eating when I heard a crack and then the crash.”
Police Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed told the Express that almost immediately after the tree had fallen, he led a team of officers who quickly secured the area, checked to see if anyone was injured and blocked off Saddle Road from HealthNet Caribbean Ltd to the roundabout near Rookery Nook.
Residents living nearby told the Express they also heard the crash as the tree came down.
“We heard the crash, but thank God those two guys are alive,” one woman told the Express.
Another resident who lives in an apartment nearby said their area was served by two transformers, and explained that some of her neighbours lost electricity while others did not.
She said she lost her cable and Internet service when the tree fell.
Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) corporate communications manager Annabelle Brasnell told the Express “the majority of customers were back on just after lunch.
“Just before 4 p.m. (yesterday), we were still awaiting the completion of the tree clearing by the other agencies so we could replant the pole and restring conductors (overhead lines).”
She added approximately 25 customers remained without a supply of electricity last night.
The Express attempted to contact the US Embassy in Port of Spain for comment, but there was no immediate response yesterday.
Chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation Sigler Jack said the corporation’s Disaster Management Unit got personnel to cut the tree into pieces, and trucks to cart the branches away.
“It was done like clockwork because by the time I got the first notification about this, I contacted the Disaster Management Unit...and within one hour, we were mobile,” he said. “The response was immediate and it was mission accomplished.”