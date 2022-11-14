2 gunmen stalk and rob women

Police believe a Santa Flora family was followed by armed bandits who forced their vehicle to stop and robbed them of cash yesterday.
The 53-year-old woman, her 20-year-old daughter and eight-year-old granddaughter were then ordered out of the vehicle as the men escaped in their black Mitsubishi.
The incident occurred as the family was driving home at around 1.50 a.m.
Police said the grandmother, a businesswoman, was driving the car along St Cline Field Road, Santa Flora, when a white Nissan Tiida pulled in front of her, causing her to stop the vehicle.
A report stated that two men exited the vehicle and proceeded to rob the women of cash and cellphones.
The woman’s daughter was robbed of an Apple iPhone valued at $8,000 and other personal items.
Police said the woman initially resisted but was hit in the head with the gun.
The businesswoman was robbed of $6,000.
Police said the men then ordered the women and child out of the vehicle and then escaped.
Police said the women raised an alarm and residents contacted Santa Flora Police Station.
The 20-year-old woman was taken to the Siparia Health Facility where she was treated and discharged.