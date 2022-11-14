2 gunmen stalk and rob women

Poised and proud, President Paula-Mae Weekes stepped forward and placed a wreath beneath the Cenotaph of the fallen soldier at Memorial Park, Port of Spain, yesterday.

The President led the National Day of Remembrance 2022 in honour of all who served and in memory of those who fell in World Wars I (1914-1918) and II (1939-1945).

Before Weekes, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, followed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, had also laid wreaths.

Remembrance Day (Armistice Day) is usually observed on November 11 to mark the end of hostilities in World War I, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.