2 gunned down on Promenade

A CHRISTMAS Day shooting on Independence Square, opposite the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain, has claimed the lives of two men.
A third man was injured in the attack and remained in serious condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital last night.
The incident took place around 3.45 p.m. in the vicinity of New City Mall, said investigating officers.
The officers said when they initially responded to the report they searched the area for victims and evidence of a shooting but found nothing.
It was only around 5 p.m., they realised that, after the men were shot, they managed to drive themselves to hospital.
The dead men were identified as Shakeem Francis, 28, and Shaka Guy, 27, both of Malick.
They were both pronounced dead at hospital, said police.
Officers said the men were passengers in a black Nissan Almera car when it was shot at by gunmen. The 34-year-old driver of the car was wounded.
Investigating officers said their colleagues from the Port of Spain Task Force later found a car at Clifton Street that they believed was used to carry out the attack.
That vehicle was reported stolen earlier yesterday, they said.
Officers of the Region I Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing enquiries.
The killings took the murder toll for the year so far to 441 up to last night.
