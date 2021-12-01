Morvant police are investigating the deaths of two men who attempted to rob a bar on Tuesday afternoon.
The would-be robbers encountered resistance from a retired soldier who was present at the bar at the time, and who was armed with a licensed gun.
The incident took place around 4.20 p.m. on Tuesday at Club Exclusive on Lady Young Avenue, Morvant.
Police were told that two men entered the building pretending to be customers. One man ordered a case of beers, while the other ordered a pack of cigarettes.
While the bar owner was securing the items, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and announced a hold-up.
He then forced all seven patrons in the bar to lie on the ground, under the threat of death. However, one of the patrons was a retired soldier who pulled out his licensed weapon and shot at the two suspects.
The suspects returned fire and ran out of the shop.
However, they were hit several times during the exchange.
One of the robbers, identified as Garvin Jack of Mon Repos Road, Morvant, collapsed on the roadway near the shop.
The other man ran a short distance and collapsed in a drain along Matapal Street.
The police and paramedics were notified and he was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital. However, he died while undergoing treatment.
Up to last night he had yet to be positively identified.
The aftermath of the shooting saw the retired soldier and another patron being taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening issues.