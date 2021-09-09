Killings in Maloney and Blanchisseuse have taken the murder toll to 269.
The figure at this time last year was 295.
In the first unrelated incident, an unidentified man was shot dead in Maloney Gardens on Wednesday night.
The Express was told that around 7.55 p.m., residents of Toucan Crescent, Maloney Gardens, heard a commotion. They then observed a man with a group of men not known to the residents of the area, who was saying repeatedly, “It’s not me! It’s not me!”
A series of gunshots followed.
The group then dispersed and the man was found lying face-down on the ground, bleeding from gunshot wounds to his chest and head.
The police were notified and a team of officers, led by Supt Powder, Insp Ramharrack, Sgt Nicome and Sgt Dedier, responded.
Crime scene investigators found four spent 9mm shells on the scene, as well as two deformed casings.
WPC Sargeant is continuing enquiries.
In the other incident, two men are dead, while a third is nursing gunshot injuries following a shooting in Blanchisseuse on Wednesday night.
The victims have been identified as Cervin Bristol, 40, and Clive Joseph, 50.
Both men were said to be fishermen and resided along Upper O’Connor Street, Blanchisseuse.
The injured victim, who is also from the area, is a 36-year-old fire officer.
Police said around 8.40 p.m. the three friends were liming near their home.
Joseph and Bristol were seated on a wall, while the fire officer was standing on the roadway.
Two masked men allegedly approached the trio, pulled out firearms and shot at the group and then fled the scene on foot.
Bristol died on the scene.
Joseph was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex by the Emergency Health Services ambulance. However, the fire officer, despite suffering a minor gunshot injury, refused to seek treatment.
Joseph was pronounced dead at 9.30 p.m. that day.
Crime scene personnel retrieved 22 9mm spent shell casings, four projectiles and other items at the scene.
Soldiers on patrol
The Defence Force will now be assisting the police in patrolling Blanchisseuse and other areas along Trinidad’s north coast following the two murders in the area on Wednesday.
Acting Police Commissioner, McDonald Jacob spoke to residents at the pillars in Santa Cruz yesterday afternoon where he said this part of the plan was to prevent an upsurge in violence.
Besides ordering increased patrols, he also revealed that the Coast Guard and the Police Coastal and Riverine Unit have been sent to the coastline to assist as a result of intelligence reports received.
He said he did not want to elaborate on these reports.
He said the Region One Homicide Bureau was working, “around the clock to solve these two murders in the Blanchisseuse village”.
Jacob also ordered a road-block exercise at the Santa Cruz pillars that began just as the meeting ended.
Officers of the North Eastern Division, headed by Supt Ramjohn, as well as members of the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB), co-ordinated the exercise where motorists were stopped and questioned while others were searched along with their vehicles.
—Alexander Bruzal
and Gyasi Gonzales