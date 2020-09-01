Two men are dead following separate confrontations in Morvant and Sangre Grande on Monday night and yesterday morning.
The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Hashaim Clarke and 57-year-old Najendra Deonarine.
Deonarine, of Baker Trace, Coalmine Road, Sangre Grande, was killed on the roadway outside his home during a confrontation with a group of men.
About 7.50 a.m., police received intelligence that a group of men, some of whom were armed with cutlasses, were arguing and fighting along the roadway.
PCs Nicome and Toussaint of the Emergency Response Unit responded and found Deonarine lying on the road with multiple chop wounds.
He was taken to the Sangre Grande District Hospital where he died.
While at the hospital, police received further information that the man Deonarine was seen fighting with had sought medical attention there.
Officers found the man in the emergency care area being treated for a severed left thumb and other chop wounds.
He was expected to undergo surgery for the injuries, hospital officials told police.
Following this, he will be questioned by police.
Police have also received intelligence on the identities of six other individuals who were said to be involved in the confrontation. These individuals are being sought for questioning.
Insps Simon and Joseph and Sgt Harper of the Sangre Grande Police returned with other officers to the crime scene and investigations are continuing.
This incident has yet to be classified as a murder as investigations into who may have instigated the fight are still ongoing.
Morvant shooting
In the second incident, Clarke, of Basilon Street, East Dry River, Port of Spain, was shot dead on Monday evening while liming with a woman in Morvant.
Police were told residents of Wallace Road in Chinapoo Village heard gunshots about 5.30 p.m. on Monday, and on investigating, they found Clarke and a woman known to him bleeding from gunshot injuries.
The police and emergency health services were notified, and the two wounded people were rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
However, Clarke died while undergoing treatment.
The woman remained in serious condition last night.
However, once she has recovered, she is expected to be questioned.
Clarke was well known to investigators as he had been linked to previous reports of criminal activity over the last five years, police said.
His killing pushed the murder toll up to 287. The comparative toll for the same period in 2019 was 366.