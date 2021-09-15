“MAY God have mercy on your souls.”
These were the final words to the two men—Akeel Mitchell, 29, and Richard Chatoo, 31—after they were yesterday both sentenced to prison terms by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds for the brutal killing of six-year-old Sean Luke back in 2006.
It took more than 15 years, multiple court hearings and a trial that lasted just about two months before the men were found guilty and convicted of the crime on July 23.
While it is mandatory that the death sentence be imposed on those found guilty of capital murder, in this instance, neither man was ordered to face the hangman’s noose since they were just minors when they killed Luke.
Mitchell was just shy of his 14th birthday, while Chatoo was 16.
Instead, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds ordered that they both serve terms of imprisonment at the court’s pleasure, and face reviews by the High Court every three years to determine their suitability for release.
Their first review will come up for hearing on September 13, 2024.
However, the judge admitted she did not believe it was in anyone’s best interest for either of the two to return to society anytime soon.
The appropriate sentence for Mitchell was 40 years behind bars, the judge found. But, given his good behaviour while incarcerated, the rehabilitative progress he had shown and the time he had already spent in the State’s custody awaiting trial, this sentence was reduced to 17 years, six months and 13 days.
Mitchell had even proposed to someone, while in jail, to get married, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds pointed out, based on a bio-social report obtained from the prison.
A mother’s ‘unimaginable grief’
On the other hand, a less severe sentence was imposed on Chatoo. The judge found the appropriate starting point for sentencing was 33 years.
While in prison, he too showed rehabilitative progress, having obtained his first Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) qualification at the age of 19, and the second at the age of 24.
Chatoo had minor infractions recorded against his name while in prison, but the judge took into consideration the progress he too had made and the time served in custody.
Therefore, the time he was ordered to serve was reduced to 11 years, six months and 13 days.
But Justice Ramsumair-Hinds was careful to point out that these terms of imprisonment were just an average amount of time to be served, adding that based on the periodic reviews, these sentences may be altered.
As the matter was called virtually, both convicts sat in separate rooms at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.
At just after 2 p.m., Justice Ramsumair-Hinds began reading the sentencing.
Neither of them showed any emotion.
Asked whether either of them wished to say anything before sentence was passed, both men elected to remain silent.
As she read the sentence, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds said there was no doubt in her mind that Luke’s mother, Pauline Bharat, faced “unimaginable grief” from the murder of her son.
So too would have all those in the community at Orange Valley Trace, Couva, where he lived.
But even with that grief and the call for justice by those in society, she was hopeful that “right-thinking people” would understand that the law does not allow her to pass a sentence of death on those who committed the offence of murder while being minors.
“It (the sentence) was one I have undertaken with great caution.
“Had either prisoner obtained 18 years at the time they killed Sean Luke, the mandatory sentence would have been death,” she said.
Justice Ramsumair-Hinds said in coming to her decision, she identified 14 aggravating factors, including the prevalence of murder in society, Mitchell and Chatoo’s breach of trust, the bizarre and sadistic nature of the death Luke suffered and the predatorial nature of the act committed.
Mitchell, even at 14 years old, attempted to conceal the crime by sitting outside the gate where Luke and the child’s mother lived after carrying out the crime to make it appear as though he had no role to play in the killing.
“His intention was to make the mother his alibi witness while the seminal fluids dried on his (Sean Luke’s) clothing,” said the judge.
Unreliable DNA
In delivering her verdict in July, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds said she was certain beyond a reasonable doubt that Chatoo had restrained Luke in the cane field, while Mitchell buggered the child before sodomising him with a cane stalk, causing him to die within minutes.
According to the State, the two had lured the child into the cane field on the afternoon of March 26, 2006, by telling him they were going on a fishing trip at a nearby river.
Based on the evidence of the State, to get to the river they had to make their way through the cane field. That was the last time and place anyone in the community saw Luke alive.
Two days later, his decomposing body was found in the field by villagers before police were alerted.
An autopsy performed by forensic pathologist Dr Estlyn McDonald-Burris that same day, March 28, concluded that Luke died from massive internal bleeding and organ damage after he was sodomised with a 53-inch cane stalk that was pushed all the way to his right shoulder.
Scientific evidence revealed Luke may also have been sexually assaulted before being killed, since sperm cells that matched Mitchell’s DNA profile were found on the child’s underwear.
Mitchell’s attorneys, however, had denied their client had any role in the killing or was even present when the murder took place.
They suggested while scientific evidence showed the presence of Mitchell’s DNA on his underwear, science could not prove how long it had been there, suggesting Luke could have been sexually assaulted hours or even days before his death.
It is for this reason that even if it is to be believed that Luke was sexually assaulted by Mitchell, it was insufficient to convict him of murder, they had argued in their closing submissions.
Appeal pending
On the other hand, attorneys for Chatoo said while their client had given a confession statement to police following his arrest that implicated both him and Mitchell, they suggested he was tricked, coached and coerced into doing so.
They argued that Chatoo was promised by investigators that if he were to give the statement, he would have been allowed to walk free and not be charged with the crime.
At the trial, Chatoo testified he simply went along with what police told him to say since he believed he would have been allowed leave the station. Instead, the officers went back on their promise.
He also denied Mitchell had any role to play in the murder.
Attorneys for the two convicts have since appealed the conviction imposed on their clients.
The two were represented by attorneys Mario Merritt, Evans Welch, Randall Raphael, Kelston Pope, Kirby Joseph and Gabriel Hernandez.
Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith are appearing on behalf of the State.