2 more Covid deaths

Two Covid-19 deaths were recorded on the first day of May, bringing the death toll from the virus to 171.
The Ministry of Health reported the new deaths yesterday. No further details were provided.
Deaths have been recorded every day for the past five days, with 12 deaths occurring in that time-frame.
Additionally, 248 new cases have been detected from samples taken between April 28 and April 30.
The ministry also advised that six additional cases of the Brazilian (P1) variant had been detected.
One case is a non-national who is a primary contact of another confirmed P1 variant case and is from the Nariva/Mayaro district.
The remaining five cases are all T&T nationals from the St George West district. One is a primary contact of another confirmed P1 variant case.
This brings the total number of confirmed P1 variant cases to 15.
The ministry said all contact tracing and isolation procedures are in progress.
The country’s overall confirmed Covid-19 total now stands at 11,072.
Of those, 2,355 are still active.
Another 65 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of recovered patients to 8,546.
At this time, 1,884 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 236 are in State quarantine facilities.
Twenty-two people are in step-down facilities.
The ministry said 201 people are hospitalised.
In Tobago, six new cases of the virus were recorded yesterday and three patients were discharged. Tobago now has 47 active cases of the virus.
To date, 131,927 samples (61,121 at private labs) have been submitted for testing.
The ministry advised that 42,455 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.