2 more marches coming

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob has been given notice by leader of The First Wave Movement, Umar Abdullah, that there will be two more “peaceful” marches this month.
It comes on the heels of Abdullah being charged on Monday for leading a march around the Queen’s Park Savannah without permission from the acting police commissioner.
The march ended in police using tear gas to quell the crowd of about 300 people.
Speaking to the Express last night by phone, Jacob said he had received Abdullah’s letter and a process will begin to mediate with him and advise him whether permission will be granted for the events.
Jacob said he believes this is not the time for such events as there’s a pandemic where thousands have died but the process will take place to liaise with Abdullah in accordance with the law.
In his letter to Jacob, Abdullah stated that the The First Wave Movement would like to “inform” him of two upcoming events, entitled “Push-Back 2, The Awakening” and “The Worldwide Rally For Freedom”.
The letter did not ask permission but informed Jacob and requested a police presence.
Abdullah stated the events are scheduled for January 16 and 22, 2022 at the Queen’s Park Savannah from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and are an initiative of The Ground Report and The World Wide Rally for Freedom.
The letter stated that Abdullah, in keeping with proper protocol and procedures, is “taking the responsibility” to inform the office of the Commissioner of Police of these events.
The letter requested police presence at the events to ensure all public health protocols are observed and maintained.
Follow the national flag
The letter stated Abdullah will be bearing the national flag and all persons will be asked to wear masks and observe safe social distances between spaces.
It stated further that at both events, those attending will not be allowed to gather, except if they are sitting with their family and all other attendees will be asked to follow the national flag around the Savannah, some of whom will be carrying the national flags themselves.
“We want to engage our leaders and encourage them to do what is right by the people. We want to indicate to the population that peaceful demonstration and dialogue can make all the difference,” stated the letter.
“There is no need for violence. We recognise the need for strong convictions and a strong desire to stop these mandates of experimental injections, safe zones and segregations by bridging the gap between the people and the leaders,” it added.
Jacob outlines the law
Asked for comment last night, Jacob said the law states the Police Commissioner has the authority to decide whether such events are held.
He said under the law with respect to public meetings, Section 109 of the Summary Offences Act talks about notification to the Police Commissioner within 24 hours.
However, he said the law goes further to say if the Police Commissioner, having regard to the time and circumstances for which the public meeting is being held, has reasonable grounds to uphold that the holding of such meetings may be a breach of peace or public order he may write back the person prohibiting such meeting.
“Even though the law initially says ‘notify’, it really indicates permission, so the Commissioner of Police may prohibit such meeting or the Commissioner can state what conditions the meeting can be held and what parameters,” he said.
He noted the Express editorial yesterday referred to Section 109 about notifying the Commissioner but said the law goes further as to the authority the top cop holds.
He said a person cannot just notify the Police Commissioner and then go ahead with the event.
He said he will send the letter to the DCP of Investigations to look into and Abdullah may be called in to be interviewed.
“A decision will be made depending on what they (DCP) tell me whether they should go ahead with it or not,” he said, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic has to be taken into account.
He said further if one intends to keep a public march, the Summary Offences Act 112, Chapter 11:02 stipulates that a permit must be obtained from the Police Commissioner for such an event.
Mutual Understanding
Jacob said he was thankful Abdullah wrote to him so now the process of discussion can commence for a mutual understanding.
“We will look to engage him because I don’t feel now is the right time fit that at all, with the height of Covid-19 and the amount of our nationals, brothers and sisters who are dying. Everyone around me can share about some family member who have died and we have some 32 officers who lost their lives from Covid-19,” he said.
He said the police is in full support of people’s democratic rights. “You think we want to engage persons? The people out there are our brothers and sisters, we want peace harmony. We don’t want a repeat (of Sunday’s protest) at all,” he said.
Jacob said police spent two and a half hours talking to protesters on Sunday and warned them about Covid-19 and many understood “but when the core group of persons realised that the police were able to persuade the people to go home, they decided to operate in a particular manner”.
Jacob said there are genuine persons who protest and then there are “trouble makers” directly looking for confrontation.
“Well we are trained for that and if they want to undermine the rule of law in Trinidad and Tobago our police officers will uphold the rule of law and what the law provides for us we will exercise it accordingly,” he said, but emphasised that the first approach is to mediate.