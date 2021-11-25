2 MTS workers at Pleasantville Secondary contract Covid

TWO MTS workers at the Pleasantville Secondary School have contracted Covid-19.

In correspondence, the principal at the school stated that information received by administration from the MTS building supervisor confirmed two MTS maintenance workers tested positive, and that quarantine documents had been issued by the County Medical Officer of Health.

The district health nurse and the school’s supervisor were contacted and “both indicated that because the two-day window prior to these individuals doing the actual Covid test (November 16, 2021) has long passed, in addition to the 72 hours after their last day at work, then there is no need to conduct contact tracing”.

The principal said, “They recommend the continuation of daily sanitising and encouraging all persons on the compound to continue to observe all MOH/MOE (Ministry of Health/ Ministry of Education) health and safety ­protocols.”

As Trinidad and Tobago recorded its highest Covid-19 death rate of 31 yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley again appealed to the population to act now and get ­vaccinated.

In his highly anticipated address to the nation last night, which lasted 45 minutes, the Prime Minister warned that the parallel healthcare system is under immense pressure, and the time may come when drastic decisions would have to be taken. “As with any emergency response, as the demand on healthcare resources increases, we may have no choice but to redirect our efforts from providing the highest level of care to a few, to providing the greatest good for the greatest number of persons. This is the reality that we face,” he said.

