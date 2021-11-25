2 MTS workers at Pleasantville Secondary contract Covid

TWO MTS workers at the Pleasantville Secondary School have contracted Covid-19.
In correspondence, the principal at the school stated that information received by administration from the MTS building supervisor confirmed two MTS maintenance workers tested positive, and that quarantine documents had been issued by the County Medical Officer of Health.
The district health nurse and the school’s supervisor were contacted and “both indicated that because the two-day window prior to these individuals doing the actual Covid test (November 16, 2021) has long passed, in addition to the 72 hours after their last day at work, then there is no need to conduct contact tracing”.
The principal said, “They recommend the continuation of daily sanitising and encouraging all persons on the compound to continue to observe all MOH/MOE (Ministry of Health/ Ministry of Education) health and safety protocols.”