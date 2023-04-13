Trinidad and Tobago’s murder toll has shot up to 164 with the killing of two men in separate incidents in Sangre Grande and Chaguanas.
At this time last year, there were 141 murders. And for the month of April this year, there have been 22 murders, compared to 11 last year.
The latest incidents have claimed the lives of Brian Bennett, 37, and Rishard Ali, 48.
Ali, a well-known businessman of Biljah Road in Chaguanas, was fatally shot during what police described as a car-jacking at about 8 a.m. yesterday near his home.
Ali was reportedly confronted by a gunman who attempted to relieve him of his vehicle. During the confrontation, Ali was shot.
The suspect then ran and escaped.
The incident happened at Biljah Road and Ali was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where he died.
Bennett was shot dead around 8.15 p.m. on Tuesday while liming near his home along Sugars Lane, off Blake Avenue Extension in Sangre Grande.
Police were told that he was liming with a friend, when Bennett asked to be excused to use the washroom and walked away.
However, soon after a series of gunshots were heard.
Upon investigating, his friend found Bennett slumped next to a White AD wagon in front of his home.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by W-Insp Sylvester, Sgt Edwards, Sgt Davis, and PC Joseph, responded.
Eight spent shells and three live rounds of ammunition were found on the scene including, four .40mm shells, with the markings Federal S&W; four spent 9mm shells, with the markings Luger CBC; one .40mm calibre live round, and two live rounds of 9mm ammunition.
This has led the investigators to believe Bennett was confronted by at least two men.
A quantity of marijuana was also found on the scene.
The motive for the killing is suspected to be drug-related.
Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the authorities.
Apply lethal injection
Speaking with the Express yesterday, president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce Baldath Maharaj said the business community was saddened by Ali’s passing.
“I don’t know him personally, but he was a well-known and respected businessman in the Central area.
“We are still getting the details of what transpired this morning, but even so, given what’s been happening over the last few days throughout the country in terms of home invasions, and especially in Chaguanas and environs, which may go unreported because persons are not injured or killed, it’s a major concern for the chamber, and we are calling on the T&T Police Service to step up their patrols and operations.”
In the interim, he said the chamber would like to call for three things they think would have a significant impact on the problems currently being faced.
“Firstly, we are calling for consideration to be given to the resumption of the death penalty. Naturally, not necessarily hangings, and probably something more humane, like lethal injections.
“But we can look in our history and see that the last time the death penalty was used there was a reduction in criminal activity for some time.
“Secondly, we are joining the call for law-abiding businessmen, who have been properly screened and assessed by law, to be given their Firearm User’s Licences (FULs).
“A lot of persons in the Chaguanas business community have been telling us that they have applied, and have not even gotten so much as a response or a letter of acknowledgment.
“In the meantime, they are living in fear, with several of them having to hire security when they can to do simple things like whenever they leave their homes, or drop their children to school. So, that’s a priority for us.
“And thirdly, we are asking that a greater focus be placed on restorative justice in this country.”
Former Chaguanas chamber president Senator Richie Sookhai told the Express yesterday he was also shocked by the killing.
“I was a couple of feet away from where the murder took place. It was in the vicinity of my office. So we heard the gunshots. I was shocked because crime is just coming closer and closer to each community and everyone’s lives, and you never know where these criminals will attack next.
“So we are hoping to work with the relevant authorities, in a bid to get this situation under control. As it stands, it’s currently a stain on this country and the good people who live and work here,” Sookhai said.
He also expressed condolences to Ali’s family, friends and loved ones.