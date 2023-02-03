2 slain over $200 debt

AN armed and dangerous fugitive has been hiding in the Biche and Rio Claro forest for months, and on Wednesday he killed two members of a Cuche Village family while a third was left hospitalised.
For approximately six months, the 30-something-year-old man has evaded police capture and taken cover in the dense trees and undergrowth in the south-east area of the country.
He left his home at Ayoub Trace, Tabaquite Road in Rio Claro, and has been on the run from the police who have multiple warrants for his arrest for firearm-related offences. He is seldom seen by residents in the communities surrounding the forested area, as he emerges for supplies only occasionally.
On Wednesday afternoon, deadly gunfire broke the serenity of the forests off Oliver Trace, Cuche Village, as the fugitive shot dead Kendell Joseph Francis, 18, and his brother-in-law Marlon Clarke, 29. Francis’ father, James, 48, was shot on his side.
All over a $200 debt.
At the family’s home yesterday, shock and disbelief were evident on the faces of the family members, who were left almost speechless over the double homicide and wounding.
“He started to shoot wild,” said Francis’ sister Petrina, 19, told the Express.
The bloodshed occurred at around 2.30 p.m.
James was driving his vehicle out of Oliver Trace with his son and Clarke with two other passengers.
As he drove out, the suspect stood in front of the vehicle, causing James to stop the car.
James Francis enquired of the suspect about $200 the suspect owed his wife who runs a parlour.
They began to argue, and the suspect slapped James Francis as he sat in the driver’s seat.
Kendell exited the vehicle and tried to defend his father.
The suspect pulled out a firearm and, at close range, shot at the men and the vehicle.
Kendell ran a short distance, fell, and died.
Clarke, who was seated in the vehicle, was also shot. As James sped off to get away from the suspect, Clarke fell out of the vehicle and onto the road, where he died.
Two other occupants of the vehicle ran away to escape the gunfire.
The suspect ran back into the bushes. James drove out of Oliver Trace and on the road, met his wife, Wendy Persad.
She flagged down a vehicle and the driver took her husband to the Rio Claro District Health Facility.
Persad drove her husband’s car back to Oliver Trace, where she found the bodies of her son and her son-in-law on the road.
She knelt on the ground next to them.
Her son had turned 18 years old that day and they had gone into the forest to catch an animal to cook for a birthday lime that evening.
They never thought such gun violence would reach their doorstep, a relative who did not wish to be identified said.
Kendell’s sister, Petrina, said her brother was a quiet person, who never disrespected anyone in their village. Last year he graduated from Biche Secondary School and had been learning the logging trade with his father.
Clarke was in a long-term relationship with their sister, Jennifer Petra Francis. They live at Enid Village in Rio Claro, and he was employed in an air-conditioning business.
Family fearful
Of the incident, Petrina said, “The man was owing us $200 and we asked him for it. My father asked him and this happened.
“He was owing the money a couple of months. Yes, this is the first time they had that kind of encounter. That guy is not from around here. He usually buys goods from here. He usually pays okay. He takes things on ‘trust’. He said he would pay. My father asked him and that was it,” she said.
Petrina said she was at her workplace when she got a call about the incident.
She said her mother is not coping well with the tragedy, but she went to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park to identify her son’s body.
“They said my dad has to do surgery. He was supposed to do the surgery last night (Wednesday) but he did not. He is talking. So hopefully he makes it through. He knows they got shot but he was not told that they died,” she said.
Petrina said she does not believe the suspect had shown such aggression previously or had shot anyone else.
“He could have given us the money or just forgotten about it. The crime situation is very bad. It is really bad. Everyone is shocked.
Everyone came out yesterday. When that happened and everyone came out, the man had already gone,” she said.
“My mother put my father in a car to go to the health centre. Then she went up in the trace and found her brother and brother-in-law on the ground.”
Petrina said the family is fearful the man will return and there will be more violence.
“He was hiding from the police. Yes, people report seeing him already. But when (the police) come, they do not find him. Sometimes you see him and sometimes you don’t. I do not know how he does just disappear,” she said.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, or 911, or send the information to the TTPS app.