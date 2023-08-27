2 suspects shot by cops

Two men were shot by city police during a daring daylight robbery at New City Mall in Port of Spain yesterday.
The incident took place around 10.45 a.m. at the popular mall along Charlotte Street.
Ten men, armed with guns and cutlasses, stormed the mall with the intent of carrying out a robbery. However, unknown to them at the same time, a team of officers from the Port of Spain Municipal Police were at the establishment.
The officers confronted the bandits, which led to an exchange of gunfire between the two groups.
Two men were said to have been injured—with one shot in the chest and belly, and the other in the leg. The other eight suspects then fled the scene on foot.
The officers placed the injured men on a tray of a marked police vehicle.
However, the Sunday Express was told one of the injured men, while en route to the hospital, jumped out of the tray of the vehicle and escaped.
The other injured man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.
Searches were conducted for the other suspects yesterday. However, up to last night none of the men had been located.
This was the second robbery reported in less than 24 hours at the mall.
Around 4.15 p.m. on Friday, a 27-year-old proprietor told police he was at Exclusive Swag, his clothing store at New City Mall, when two unknown men entered the store, pretending to be customers.
The two suspects were then joined by eight other men.
The suspects announced a hold-up and proceeded to relieve him of $400 in cash. They also hit the man repeatedly.
One of the suspects then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in his left arm. The suspects then fled the scene.
The victim made checks and observed that several items of clothing and shoes which were on display outside the store entrance were missing.
Management to
beef up security
Meanwhile, management at the mall told the Sunday Express they are concerned about the spate of crimes being committed in the mall and within its vicinity—so much so that they are contemplating hiring more security personnel.
New City Mall’s manager, Dianne Hendrickson, said she could not speak on the issue, as she is awaiting an official report on yesterday’s incident. “I have a board to report to, too, and I am awaiting an official report,” Hendrickson said via telephone with the Sunday Express yesterday.
The Sunday Express spoke with a few mall tenants who say they feel unsafe. One tenant, known as “Sheriff”, said the mall is not a safe place. “Just the other day we had some guys in here snatching clothes and running. It is just a series of incidents that are occurring, and now it seems to be getting worse. Imagine that there are armed bandits right outside the mall. Thankfully, no innocent bystander was hurt,” Sheriff said.
—reporting by Verdel Bishop
“Sheriff” added, “I know that the board of directors of the mall had a meeting recently to discuss security concerns, and I hope that something will be done because this cannot continue. We cannot come to work every day uncertain about our safety. Port of Spain is a rough place to be these days.
“Every day now you are hearing about crime around here, which goes to show how dangerous it is out here. We don’t want this to affect our livelihoods,” he said.
One tenant who did not want to be named said, “Port of Spain is like a crime zone. Every day is something. We earn a living in the mall here, and right now I don’t feel safe because it seems like it is getting worse. And the sad thing is that young men are committing these crimes when there are so many ways they could be making an honest dollar. It is scary and upsetting at the same time,” the mall tenant said.
Another mall tenant, who goes by the name Charlene, shared similar concerns. “This is absurd. Look how close these things are taking place. It is very disturbing. This can affect our relationships because, God forbid, very soon people will not even want to live close to this mall. If it’s not one thing, it’s the next, so I would say things are escalating, especially in recent times. It has gotten a lot worse. I would definitely like to see a heavier police presence around here,” she said.
Lisa said she hopes to see change. “I hope things change for the better. I know everyone keeps saying things are getting worse, but I want to remain optimistic and say that they will get better. I love what I do at the mall here. I like serving my customers, and I want to see change, and that could only happen when young men wake up and realise that crime is not the answer. These young guys are getting shot and killed because of the life they chose. I hope they wake up before it’s too late,” she said.