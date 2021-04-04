...2 Tobago cops contract virus

Two police officers attached to the Scarborough Police Station have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week.
The first officer’s Covid-19 status was confirmed last week while his co-worker, a primary contact, got his results yesterday.
The officer is one of three new Covid-19 cases confirmed yesterday, bringing the total number of active cases to 15 as of yesterday. However, despite the rising numbers, Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Ramesar says members of the public continue to flout the public health regulations.
“Members of the public are not making it easy. They are flouting the Covid regulations, creating extra responsibility on us. They do themselves and the country a lot of harm in that regard,” Ramesar said.
Ramesar said some reef tour operators are overloading their vessels. “We see the boat tours they get a break to run the tours but they are going beyond the numbers that are permitted. We see persons in the public seeking to gather and consuming alcohol in close proximity,” he told the Express yesterday.
Ramesar is calling on members of the public to be more responsible in their behaviour. “We want to urge members of the public to be more responsible, reflect on what they are doing and try as we move forward to avoid engaging in activities that increase the risk in the spread of the virus,” he added.
As of yesterday, a total of 47 persons were ticketed for not wearing their face masks over the Easter weekend.
Tour operators
‘can’t complain’
With thousands in Tobago, most hit the beaches and took boat tours at various points on the island, including Store Bay, Pigeon Point and Bon Accord. There were hundreds on the beach at Store Bay, a different picture compared to months ago when the beaches were closed. The Express observed reef boats as they loaded passengers on board, destined to visit the Buccoo Marine Park.
Reef tour operator Michael Frank, of Frankie Tours, said business has picked up, especially for the Easter. “I can’t complain, weekends are busy compared to weekdays. There are more people in Tobago now, compared to last month,” Frank said
Frank said the hustle and bustle of this Easter season is welcome and great for the Tobago economy.
President of the Store Bay Reef Operators Association Dexter Black said, with the established ticketing system, visitors purchase their tickets and boats are filled at 50 per cent capacity. Black is also the owner of reef boat Miss Ayana. He is encouraging all reef tour operators to obey the public health regulations, especially during this pandemic, as some continue to flout the Covid regulations.
“So we are urging all our members to follow the guidelines. We are in the middle of a pandemic, we still have a chance to operate,” Black said.
Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, at the weekly media briefing last week, called on locals and visitors alike to wear their masks, sanitise and social distance in keeping the Covid-19 protocols.