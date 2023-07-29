2 Trinis sentenced after US plea deal

Two Trinidadians were sentenced to four years and nine months’ hard labour for conspiring to smuggle firearms from the United States.
The US Department of Justice said in a statement, sent by the US Embassy yesterday, that US District Judge Steven D Merryday had sentenced Tevin O’Brian Oliver, 30, and Jameal Kaia Phillip, 31, for the offences following a plea agreement.
After serving their time in US federal prison, the two men are expected to undergo three years of supervised release.
Oliver and Phillip pleaded guilty on April 11.
They also agreed to forfeit various firearms, ammunition and related items which facilitated the offences.
According to their plea agreements, Oliver and Phillip were part of a ring that unlawfully exported firearms, firearm components—including upper/lower receivers and gun part kits—and related items from Florida to Trinidad and Tobago between 2019 and 2022.
The firearms, which included pistols and long rifles and related equipment, were concealed within boxing/fight equipment, speakers and other household items to avoid detection by law enforcement and Customs authorities, the statement said.
Conspirators also acquired firearms from different sellers through straw purchases, falsely representing the identities of the actual purchasers and recipients of the firearms, as well as their ultimate destination, it added.
On or around April 7, 2021, Oliver shipped a package concealing and containing various firearms and related equipment, including a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol, a SAR-9 9mm pistol, a Taurus G3 9mm pistol and a Ruger Security-9 9mm pistol from Miami, Florida, to Trinidad and Tobago.
Authorities in Trinidad seized the firearms and other related items that had been concealed in the shipment at Piarco International Airport on or around April 22 that year, the statement said.
“Dismantling this illicit weapons trafficking network makes a significant impact toward lowering crime and gun violence in Trinidad and Tobago, and the Caribbean,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tampa Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kristopher Pagitt.
“These sentences demonstrate the commitment of HSI, alongside our federal and Caribbean nation partners and the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, to be steadfast in investigating and shutting down illegal firearms smuggling from the US.”
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, including HSI’s Attaché (Caribbean), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of National Security (Transnational Organised Crime Unit) and Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (Special Investigations Unit), US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, US Customs and Border Protection and the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.
It was prosecuted by Assistant United States attorneys Risha Asokan and Cherie Krigsman.