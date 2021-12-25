20 die on Christmas Day

coronavirus____use

While several new mothers welcomed the births of “Christmas babies” and celebrated new additions to their families yesterday, another 20 families were plunged into mourning having lost their loved ones to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported that 20 people succumbed to the virus on Christmas Day. The 20 new deaths take the death toll this month to 580.

Tobago’s overall death toll jumped to 184 with four new deaths reported yesterday. The Ministry identified the deceased as five elderly men, six elderly women, seven middle-aged men and two middle-aged women.

The ministry said nine of the patients had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, Parkinson’s disease, asthma, epilepsy, obesity and a history of strokes.

Six people each had one of the aforementioned comorbidities and five people had no known medical conditions.

T&T’s overall death toll now stands at 2,738. The country also recorded 420 new confirmed positive cases of the virus from samples taken during December 21 to December 24.

With the 420 new cases, this month has seen a total of 18,003 people testing positive for the virus. Last month saw 14,032 confirmed infections. There are now 16,581 active cases in T&T.

As of yesterday, 491 people were hospitalised across the parallel healthcare system.

Of the 114 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 24 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 25 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU). Seven patients are in the ICU in Tobago. A total of 15,509 people are in home self-isolation, 34 are at State quarantine facilities and another 161 are at step-down facilities.

Recovered patients increased to 70,045 with 107 people being discharged from hospital yesterday and 255 additional recovered community cases.

T&T has recorded a total of 89,364 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccination

To date, 659,477 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime and 47,921 have received a shot of a single-dose vaccine. The ministry said 66,979 people have received an additional primary dose or booster shot.

A total of 664,699 people are now fully vaccinated.

