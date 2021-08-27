20% of school pupils take vaccine

VACCINE plea: Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, third right, applauds along with Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian, second left, during yesterday’s commissioning ceremony for the Siparia Union Presbyterian Primary School. From left are Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe,

chief executive of the National Maintenance, Training and Security Company (MTS) Lennox Rattansingh and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Eduction Lenor Baptiste-Simmons. —Photo: NIKITA BRAXTON-BENJAMIN