20% of school pupils take vaccine

MINISTER of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has confirmed that only 20 per cent of the school population eligible to take the Covid-19 vaccine in the country has received the shot.
This is based on information from the Ministry of Health, she said.
Speaking during the commissioning ceremony for the Siparia Union Presbyterian Primary School yesterday, Gadsby-Dolly said she was not satisfied with the rate of vaccination.
“We would have hoped that it would continue and even increase from where it started. We were at 3,500 (vaccinations) a day at the start and I think we’re down to maybe 1,500 or less than that now. So, no, we are not satisfied and take this time to urge the parents to carry your children out.”
She believed that this mirrors the situation among adults.
“What we’re seeing, even with the wider citizenry, is that point where you reach almost a plateau and it’s no different for the children. Of course, they need parental consent. So in many cases where you have parents who may not be willing to take the vaccine, they certainly will not be willing for their children to take the vaccine. So it’s not surprising. However, we are urging all citizens to do it.”
About two weeks ago, this country received 305,370 doses of World Health Organisation-approved Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines from the United States government.
They are being used to vaccinate children between the ages of 12 and 18 years.
This amounts to roughly 90,000 children in the school population.
Schools are set to reopen virtually for all pupils on September 6, less than ten days away.
The minister was unable to comment on if the vaccine will become mandatory to return to school.
She said pupils needed to return to the physical school setting.
She is hoping for some aspect of physical opening before the year ends but was unable to give a definitive response.
“I don’t have my crystal ball with me...Whether some physical (school) gets into the mix really depends on us and how we react to this plea to get yourself vaccinated,” she told reporters.
She said a target figure to allow for the return to physical school for the vaccinated had not yet been decided.
“The Prime Minister has not spoken definitively to that. What he has said is that it would be comforting for us to reach our herd immunity level which is generally around 65 to 75 per cent, that would give a level of comfort. However, in terms of whether that means bringing out the vaccinated, the unvaccinated, those kinds of decisions have not yet been taken. We are not there.”
Unvaccinated teachers
Gadsby-Dolly was also unable to provide figures on the number of teachers who have been partially or fully vaccinated as she said that information was not available as some may have gone on their own to get the shot.
She said gathering that information would take a decision of the Government.
Asked about the plan for dealing with unvaccinated teachers and pupils whenever school reopens, Gadsby-Dolly said the only plan at this time is to encourage people to get vaccinated.
“I don’t want to know that we have a situation evolving, as the Prime Minister would have spoken, where the Delta (variant) gets into the community and there’s a large unvaccinated population. So, as a citizen, I am speaking and asking and imploring persons, let us not let this eventuality become something that is our reality,” she said.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley pleaded with parents to get their children vaccinated against Covid-19 after two more cases of the Delta variant were earlier confirmed, taking the figure to five.
Gadsby-Dolly said there is sufficient information in the public domain from her ministry and the Ministry of Health about getting vaccinated.
She believes people have not taken the vaccine because they are afraid.
She said her ministry will be working with the Ministry of Health in its rural area vaccination drive.