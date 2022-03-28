20-YEAR SCHOOL WAIT

FOR the past 20 years, the Longdenville Presbyterian Primary School has continued to produce academic excellence.
All without a roof over the heads of its pupils and staff members.
It’s for this reason that frustrated parents have continued to enrol in the disembodied school but they are now citing possible dangers to their children, who are currently housed at the Jerningham Community Centre in Cunupia.
Parents and some staff are asking that the Ministry of Education act on the building of a physical school as soon as possible, contending last week that the community centre not only lacks the infrastructure for a school but is also used for public activities during some school hours.
The majority of primary school pupils are still at home, schools having been closed nationwide since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020.
In the primary system, Standard Five pupils have returned to physical classes in preparation for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination on March 31.
Those children who returned to school at the Longdenville Presbyterian and the relevant staff are at the Jerningham Centre, where, the Express was told, the facilities are “not suitable for classes but are being made to work”.
Concerns are that the centre will be woefully inadequate, should the Government go ahead with its plan to fully reopen schools next month.
Longdenville Presbyterian Primary was first relocated in 2000, following prolonged delays of repairs to the original building on the Longdenville Main Road.
Parents and staff had then raised it with the Ministry of Education that conditions at the school had declined to the point where the building was not usable.
The school was split into two parts and relocated, with most of the children housed at the Robinson Memorial Presbyterian Church, which was on the same compound. Some pupils were sent to an annexe at the Longdenville Government Primary School a short distance away.
Prior to this, the ministry had identified a school site in Cashew Gardens, Longdenville, for a school but construction is yet to start.
Some parents are still upset, however, stating last week that they consider the Cashew Gardens areas as being unsafe due to crime.
However, the arrangement wore out by 2018, when staff and parents protested that the accommodation was heated and cramped, in addition to some violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OSH).
This resulted in the school being relocated to the Jerningham centre, where conditions were also said to have been cramped and inappropriate.
“Not safe for kids”
“Why is my daughter sharing a bathroom with grown strangers?”
This was the question posed by one mother who “urgently” called on the ministry and Presbyterian Primary Schools Board of Education to ensure a safe space for the 91 children enrolled at the school.
The parent said while she, like others, was grateful that their children were still receiving an education, she was worried about the hazards presented at the centre.
There are currently eight pupils in the SEA class and 22 in the present Standard Four.
“We are trying to b reasonable, but it has just been too long and it seems no effort is being made,” she said.
“The children who went back out are now sharing the facilities with some community activities, so there are members of the public on the compound during some hours while the children are there. They also end up sharing a bathroom at times and this is totally unacceptable, for both the boys and girls.”
Several other parents said they have stuck with LPPS because of “academic excellence and the dedication of the teachers”.
“The teachers and staff have gone above and beyond for the children. It’s a really good school,” another mother said, when asked why no attempt was made to have her Standard Three son transferred to another school.
All the parents who spoke to the Express praised the dedication of the LPPS staff and several people said they hoped to enrol their grandchildren there in September 2022.
“This is a real shame, because this is a model school,” another parent said.
President of the LPPS Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Shane Rajkumar, endorsed the parents’ concerns and said the PTA was hoping for an update on when a physical school will be constructed.
“There is a lot of anxiety preceding the full reopening of schools,” Rajkumar said.
“We have concerns about the ability of the community centre to accommodate physical distancing, in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 public health regulations. There are other perceived dangers with the centre being used by the public. I don’t think any parent would be comfortable with that,” Rajkumar said.
Rajkumar said the parent body understood the impact of the pandemic, including financial constraints, however, “It’s been 20 years. Some solution has to be found and the effect this is having on the children has to be considered.”
Rajkumar said the distance from Longdenville to Jerningham was also “hard on some parents and children”.
Several parents took issue with the fact that the Presbyterian Primary School Board had opted to construct a new church on the school’s original site, rather than return it to the children.
One staff member agreed with the parents’ grievances and said the Jerningham facility was also inadequate to meet their needs while working.
Some members of staff are also unhappy about interacting and sharing bathroom and kitchen facilities with the public, the Express was told.