200,000 more jabs arrive from China

A total of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China arrived in Trinidad yesterday.
Trinidad and Tobago had received a gift of 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines previously from the Chinese government, bringing the total to 300,000 so far. A plane touched down at Piarco International Airport yesterday with the vaccines.
Chinese Ambassador Fang Qiu, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Foreign Affairs and Caricom Minister Dr Amery Browne were present to receive the batch.
“Another solid move to ramping up vaccination efforts of T&T. China and T&T will always stand in solidarity and brotherhood to prevail over the Covid-19 together! Vaccination is a potent weapon against the virus. Action over rhetoric,” Fang Qiu posted on his Facebook page.
The Health Ministry tweeted that the vaccines arrived at 1.37 p.m.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said last Saturday that the shipment from China was expected yesterday and rollout of vaccinations will begin tomorrow.
Two vaccine plans were scrapped last week.
The first was the call for people over 60 and those under 60 with comorbidities to visit health centres for vaccines which resulted in chaos as thousands turned out with not enough vaccines to go around.
The second was an alphabetical system which has ended.
Deyalsingh said from this Wednesday the health centres will be inoculating the elderly suffering from non-communicable diseases only who are already in their database.
He said the new system will be implemented from June 16 across 33 health centres in T&T.
Deyalsingh had said that of the 200,000 vaccines, 150,000 will be reserved to provide the second shot to those who already received Sinopharm vaccines. He said the balance of 50,000 will go to:
Health centres—20,000
Supermarket Association—additional 5,000
T&T Manufacturing Association: additional 5,000
Tobago: 3,000
Construction sector: 5,000
Bankers Association: 2,000
CEPEP: 2,500
Private security: 5,000
Diabetes Association: 3,000