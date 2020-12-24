2020 a violent year for women

IT was a violent year for women in Trinidad and Tobago.
In 2020, 46 women were killed—21 of them in domestic violence situations—representing around 13 per cent of homicides this year.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) also reported that of 745 people reported missing for 2020, 416 were women and girls.
Reflecting on 2020, the Coalition for Domestic Violence (CADV) noted yesterday, “In the year when the Domestic Violence Act was strengthened and the police established Gender-Based Violence Unit, 21 women were killed as a result of domestic violence and others sexually assaulted and murdered by people within their own families, social circles and strangers.”
The CADV, which for the second year organised “16 Days of Activism to eliminate violence against women and girls”, called for work to be done in understanding “the root causes of all forms of violence and specifically violence against women and girls”.
The Coalition said many in society have been involved in providing services to victims, including the non-government organisation (NGOs) that run shelters and the TTPS.
“We know that we must continue to improve the administration of justice but by itself this will not end the gender-based harms to which women and girls are at risk and experience daily all over Trinidad and Tobago,” the CADV said.
“This is an unequal society, one where anger and conflict are experienced by too many on a daily basis. Ending violence requires a social justice approach. Ending gender-based violence requires a whole of society action.”
The Coalition, as have others, again called for an education system which “inculcates the values of equality, empathy, respect and kindness”.
“We need early interventions for perpetrators based on the principles of victim safety and perpetrator accountability,” the Coalition said.
“We need justice processes that are timely and where resulting orders are predictably enforced by the criminal justice system.” The organisation further stated that the country is in need of communities that are vigilant and supportive of victims, so that they “have pathways to safety and freedom”.
“Communities must take responsibility for the safety of their own members, old and young, male and female,” CADV said, adding: “We must all stand up and speak out for a ‘culture zero’ tolerance for domestic violence.”