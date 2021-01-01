2021 welcomes 1 boy and 8 girls

The San Fernando General Hospital ushered in the new year with the birth of a baby boy at 12.06 a.m. More girls have however been born as the new year kicks in.
Baby Rajeev Jhuram weighed six pounds and came on his due date, his mother Asha Dookie said.
He was among three babies, two boys and a girl, to be delivered at the SFGH by 9 a.m. yesterday.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh visited the new mothers as he toured the facility yesterday. He later held a news conference to deliver the good news.
“This is my sixth year visiting San Fernando hospital to ring in the new year by welcoming the New Year’s babies. The first baby born for the new year was at 12.06 a.m. at the San Fernando General Hospital was a baby boy born to Asha Dookie,” he said.
Deyalsingh said the second and third babies were also delivered at the SFGH.
Kerlise Farraday gave birth to a baby girl at 1.45 a.m., while Jacinta Williams delivered her baby boy at 2.49 a.m.
Deyalsingh also announced that three baby girls were delivered at the Mt Hope Maternity Hospital at 3.08 a.m., 3.39 a.m. and 4.52 a.m.
Three girls were also delivered at the Port of Spain General Hospital at 3.26 a.m., 4.16 a.m. and 5.38 a.m.
And one baby girl was delivered at the Sangre Grande Hospital.
“Those are the New Year’s births for 2021. What a year 2020 has been and with these new births, these new bundles of joy, I think 2021 will be a better year than 2020,” Deyalsingh said.
‘I am thankful’
In a telephone interview yesterday, Dookie said she was expecting her third child on New Year’s Day.
Dookie, 42, was admitted to hospital on Thursday and endured a long labour. “I woke up with pain on Thursday. I came to the hospital around 11 a.m. and since then I was in labour. It was very long and different from my other children but I am thankful that my baby is healthy,” she said.
She said she was overwhelmed to have given birth to the first baby of 2021. The mother and baby received a hamper from the health minister. “The minister came and congratulated me and gave me a hamper. I am thankful,” she said.
Dookie, a clerical officer of Barrackpore, said she had no complications and praised the doctors and nurses at the hospital. “Although I was in labour for a long time the nurses monitored me at all times,” she said.
The child’s father, Ronneil Jhuram, is yet to meet his son, she said. “The daddy did not see the baby yet because of the Covid restrictions but I will be allowed to go home later today,” she said.
Dookie said she was looking forward to the new year with the newest addition to her family.