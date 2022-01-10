The 2022 murder toll shot up to 17 yesterday with four more murders.
The corresponding toll last year at this date was four.
The latest shooting last night in Port of Spain left one man dead.
The Express was told that at about 7.30 p.m. the victim was seated in his car along Broadway, in the vicinity of the Chaguanas taxi stand, when he was approached by a masked man.
The masked man pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.
He then fled the scene on foot, in the direction of Sea Lots, police were told.
The injured man exited the vehicle and fell to the ground. He had been shot to the chest and abdomen.
The police and paramedics were notified and officers of the Besson Street Police Station, the Inter-Agency Task Force, and the Port of Spain Division, responded.
Earlier yesterday, a 15-year-old boy was among two people shot in San Juan.
Police said about 3.15 p.m., residents of Shande Street, San Juan, heard a series of gunshots and on investigating they observed two people on the ground bleeding from multiple injuries.
The police and paramedics were notified and the injured parties were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment.
However, Shakeem Marshall died as a result of his wounds.
The other victim was listed in a critical condition up to last night. Officers of the North Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau responded.
On Sunday, 22-year-old Shakeem “Boosty” Roberts was killed in Chaguanas.
According to the police, Roberts, of Hummingbird Drive, Edinburgh 500, was in the company of a 28-year-old man from Chaguanas, who was also shot, when the incident occurred.
Police said Roberts and the man went to Latchoo Trace, Chin Chin Road, around 4.30 p.m. to purchase marijuana when they met two men.
There was a disagreement among the men which led to the shooting, police said.
Both Roberts and his friend were shot and were taken the Chaguanas Health Facility.
Roberts was pronounced dead on arrival. Also on Sunday, a Mayaro man was killed and two relatives injured when gunmen stormed a family’s home.
Riad Ryan Heeralal, 29, of St Ann’s Village, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Dianna Dannessar, 39, and her son, Anthony Jacob Ali Bocus Jnr, 15, were shot and hospitalised.
Police were told that Heeralal had been staying at the home of his uncle, Anthony Ali Bocas, 46, at St Ann’s Road East.
Heeralal was alone in an area covered with galvanised sheeting at the side of the house when around 11.15 p.m. gunfire rang out.
The family members who were inside the house heard Heeralal shout and they all ran towards the wooden front door.
Gunshots again rang out, and Dannessar and her son were shot.
Anthony Ali Bocas then observed Heeralal on the floor in a pool of blood.
A report was made to the Mayaro Police and Sgt Mohammed, Cpl Flores, PCs Boodoosingh and Osundu and WPC Francis as well as ASP Jankee, Insp Ramlakhan, and Sgt Bennett and WPC Timothy of the Homicide Bureau of Region II responded.
Crime scene investigators retrieved spent shells and one live nine-millimetre round casing.
Dannessar and her son were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment. An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre this week pending
WPC Timothy is continuing investigations.