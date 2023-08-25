$21m in cocaine washes ashore

A large duffel bag containing 36 packets of cocaine, valued at more than $21 million, washed ashore in Guayaguayare on Wednesday.
Company officials on the BP compound on Isthmus Road contacted police officers around 11 a.m. on Wednesday and informed them of the discovery.
A team of officers of the Mayaro CID, including Sgt Mohammed, Cpl Dowarka and PC Joseph, were escorted by company officials to a location along the coastline on the western side of the compound where the bag containing the 36 packets was seen.
The police team retrieved the narcotics and conveyed them to Mayaro Police Station, where they were photographed and lodged pending submission to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
The Police Service, in a news release yesterday, said the narcotics weighed 46 kilogrammes and carried a street value of $21,373,440.
Head of the Eastern Police Division Senior Superintendent Ryan Khan told i95.5 FM radio: “This is a significant amount of drugs that we have taken off the street.”
He added: “We are continuing investigations into this find and are relying on intelligence gathering to ascertain the origin of the drugs.”
The TTPS Support Unit and Coastal Unit are being assisted by the T&T Air Guard, Khan said.
Heat in the East
The drug find is among criminal activity which has been on the rise in the Eastern Division in the last few days.
Kidnap victim Stefan Juri was shot dead on Monday night.
Juri, 31, of Fleming Road in Fishing Pond Village, Sangre Grande, who was kidnapped while walking along the roadway near his home 30 minutes earlier, was fatally shot around 8.45 p.m., on Fishing Pond Road.
On Tuesday night, officers responding to a report of a loud explosion, around 10 p.m., proceeded to Newlands Village, Mayaro, where they recovered an abandoned vehicle bearing false registration plates.
The officers also seized an extended magazine and 11 rounds of ammunition which were found hidden in the vehicle, the TTPS release stated.
And on Wednesday, a man was killed during a shoot-out with the police in Mayaro.
The man, known by the alias “Not Nice”, was among a group of approximately seven men who were at a house in North West Trace, Mafeking Road, Mayaro.
The house, located in a bushy area, was alleged to be one where illicit items could be found.
The Express was told that officers surrounded the house around 10 a.m. and there was an exchange of gunfire. One man was found dead, while the other men fled the scene.
Investigations are ongoing, police said.