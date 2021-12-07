22 Covid deaths, 666 new cases

coronavirus____use

A teenager is among 22 additional Covid-19 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

In its daily update the ministry said the male teen had multiple co-morbidities.

The deaths of six elderly men, six elderly women, four middle-aged men and five middle-aged women were also reported yesterday.

Three of the deaths occurred in Tobago.

The ministry said 11 of the patients had multiple co-morbidities including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cancer, thyroid disease, heart disease and Down’s Syndrome.

Four patients had a single co-morbidity, either diabetes, hypertension or a history of strokes.

Seven persons had no known co-morbidity.

The deaths take the overall death toll from the virus to 2,303 and Tobago’s death toll to 135.

The December death toll stands at 145.

The ministry also reported another 666 new confirmed cases of the virus. For December so far, 5,240 new cases have been confirmed.

The 666 new cases reported yesterday take active cases to 12,902 and overall confirmed cases to 76,601.

The number of recovered patients now stands at 61,396 with 104 people being discharged from hospital yesterday and 345 recovered community cases.

There are currently 512 positive patients in hospital—92 patients are at Couva Hospital—23 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 25 in the high dependency unit (HDU).

Five patients are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.

Vaccination

To date, 650,160 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech) and 44,969 people have received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ministry said 650,050 people are fully vaccinated while 34,178 people have been administered an additional primary vaccine dose.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PNM back to 1 seat in THA

PNM back to 1 seat in THA

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) 14/1 election result in favour of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) was akin to a political earthquake, matching the physical ones which took place yesterday.

Rowley, Davidson-Celestine congratulate PDP

Rowley, Davidson-Celestine congratulate PDP

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and leader of the PNM Tobago Island Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine both issued congratulatory messages yesterday on the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election result.

Duke: Reopening of Tobago beaches high on agenda

Duke: Reopening of Tobago beaches high on agenda

The re-opening of beaches in Tobago is one of the first items of business that a Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP)-dominated Tobago House of Assembly (THA) will address.

And PDP political leader Watson Duke has declared that the PDP is “in charge” in Tobago and will not take orders from Trinidad.

22 Covid deaths, 666 new cases

22 Covid deaths, 666 new cases

A teenager is among 22 additional Covid-19 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

In its daily update the ministry said the male teen had multiple co-morbidities.

The deaths of six elderly men, six elderly women, four middle-aged men and five middle-aged women were also reported yesterday.

Political gurus surprised by margin of victory

Political gurus surprised by margin of victory

Two political scientists have expressed surprise at the wide margin by which the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) defeated the People’s National Movement (PNM) in Monday’s Tobago House of Assembly election.

Recommended for you