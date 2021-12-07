22 Covid deaths, 666 new cases

A teenager is among 22 additional Covid-19 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.
In its daily update the ministry said the male teen had multiple co-morbidities.
The deaths of six elderly men, six elderly women, four middle-aged men and five middle-aged women were also reported yesterday.
Three of the deaths occurred in Tobago.
The ministry said 11 of the patients had multiple co-morbidities including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cancer, thyroid disease, heart disease and Down’s Syndrome.
Four patients had a single co-morbidity, either diabetes, hypertension or a history of strokes.
Seven persons had no known co-morbidity.
The deaths take the overall death toll from the virus to 2,303 and Tobago’s death toll to 135.
The December death toll stands at 145.
The ministry also reported another 666 new confirmed cases of the virus. For December so far, 5,240 new cases have been confirmed.
The 666 new cases reported yesterday take active cases to 12,902 and overall confirmed cases to 76,601.
The number of recovered patients now stands at 61,396 with 104 people being discharged from hospital yesterday and 345 recovered community cases.
There are currently 512 positive patients in hospital—92 patients are at Couva Hospital—23 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 25 in the high dependency unit (HDU).
Five patients are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.
Vaccination
To date, 650,160 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech) and 44,969 people have received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The ministry said 650,050 people are fully vaccinated while 34,178 people have been administered an additional primary vaccine dose.