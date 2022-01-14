port of spain

Twenty-two more Covid-19 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago to date to 3,156.

In its daily update yesterday, the ministry said the deceased were:

• eight elderly men

• seven elderly women

• six middled-aged men

• one middle-aged woman.

The ministry said 12 patients had multiple comorbidities, five had one comorbidity and five had no known medical conditions.

Tobago did not record any new deaths yesterday, and the island’s death toll remains at 220.

So far this month, 287 Covid-­­19 deaths have been recorded.

The ministry also reported an additional 853 newly confirmed cases of the virus, from samples taken between January 8 to 13.

Sixty-eight of these new c­ases were reported in Tobago.

There is now a total of 16,019 active positive cases while the total number of posi­tive cases since the onset of the pandemic increased to 99,780.

The number of hospitalised patients stands at 621, which includes 482 positive patients in hospital and 139 patients in step-down facilities.

Of the 117 patients hospitalised at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 25 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 22 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The ministry also noted there are 14,545 persons in home self-isolation.

The vaccination rate increased to 48.5 per cent yester­day, with 678,667 people in T&T now being fully vacci­nated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

All ears on Rowley today

All ears on Rowley today

ALL eyes and ears will be tuned in to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today as he hosts his first news conference for the year.

Having lifted the ban on open-pyre cremation of Covid-19 victims, the big question still to be answered is whether the Government is proceeding with its vaccination policy requiring public servants to be vaccinated by mid-January, which is now, or workers face being sent home without pay.

LOCKED OUT

LOCKED OUT

Investigations into the activities of businessman Adrian Scoon and an event which was held on his Ocean Pelican vessel on Boxing Day are being hindered by a locked mobile device, police said yesterday.

Speaking at a news conference at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Wendell Williams said Scoon, the son of Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, had failed to provide investigators a password for a mobile device.

Lawyers: Woman’s rights infringed

Lawyers: Woman’s rights infringed

WHILE the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) has signalled its intention to withdraw a lawsuit against the State over the previous ban on open-pyre cremations for victims of Covid-19, this will not be the case in a separate claim brought by the daughter of one such victim.

Martinez wants to employ PoS homeless

Martinez wants to employ PoS homeless

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez is considering employing homeless people to do tasks around the capital city, in an effort to treat with the problem of street dwelling and assist some homeless people in getting back on their feet.

Martinez, who was speaking during a Joint Select Committee meeting on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity at the Red House in Port of Spain yesterday, said this initiative would be funded through the Mayor’s Fund.

Recommended for you