port of spain
Twenty-two more Covid-19 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago to date to 3,156.
In its daily update yesterday, the ministry said the deceased were:
• eight elderly men
• seven elderly women
• six middled-aged men
• one middle-aged woman.
The ministry said 12 patients had multiple comorbidities, five had one comorbidity and five had no known medical conditions.
Tobago did not record any new deaths yesterday, and the island’s death toll remains at 220.
So far this month, 287 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded.
The ministry also reported an additional 853 newly confirmed cases of the virus, from samples taken between January 8 to 13.
Sixty-eight of these new cases were reported in Tobago.
There is now a total of 16,019 active positive cases while the total number of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic increased to 99,780.
The number of hospitalised patients stands at 621, which includes 482 positive patients in hospital and 139 patients in step-down facilities.
Of the 117 patients hospitalised at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 25 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 22 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).
The ministry also noted there are 14,545 persons in home self-isolation.
The vaccination rate increased to 48.5 per cent yesterday, with 678,667 people in T&T now being fully vaccinated.