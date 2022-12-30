‘22% rise in road fatalities’

MANGLED JAGUAR

THE Police Service has noted a 22-per cent increase in road traffic fatalities this year, with pedestrians being the largest category of road users being killed on the roadways in 2022, accounting for 35 of the road traffic deaths compared to 29 in 2021: a 20-per cent increase.

The information from the TTPS came yesterday, as police officers were still trying to identify a man who was killed in a road traffic accident in Aranjuez on Wednesday evening.

Up to press time yesterday, the victim remained unidentified.

He was said to be a man of East Indian descent, who appeared to be in his late 50s, and was clad in a blue jersey and long black pants.

Police received information that he may have been a homeless man who is known in the Aranjuez community. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

According to police reports, around 6.30 p.m. yesterday, the driver of a white Mitsubishi Pajero was proceeding east along the centre lane of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, when upon reaching the vicinity of the Aranjuez walkover he observed a pedestrian attempting to run across the highway in a southerly direction.

The driver, who resides in Barataria, told police he swerved to avoid hitting the individual. However, he was unsuccessful in his attempts.

He came into contact with the pedestrian, as well as a grey Kia Cerato which was being driven by a 65-year-old man.

The driver brought his vehicle to a stop and attempted to render assistance by notifying the police and paramedics.

However, the pedestrian died on the scene.

The body was viewed by District Medical Officer Ballaran and ordered removed from the scene.

PC Wells of the Barataria Police is investigating.

This incident has pushed the number of road deaths in 2022 to 90. For the same period last year, it was 74.

The last time the figure was this high was in 1956, when Trinidad and Tobago recorded 93 road deaths.

In a press release issued by the T&T Police Service yesterday, the public was once again urged to exercise care and caution when using the nation’s roadways.

Acting Commissioner of Police Earla Christopher took the opportunity to remind motorists there will be a heightened presence of law enforcement during the upcoming long weekend, with road-policing and anti-crime exercises.

“Motorists are reminded to ensure they have their valid driving documents ready for inspection by police officers, and drivers are warned that breathalyser and speed-enforcement exercises will be in full effect on both highways and main roads, in keeping with the agency’s efforts to help save lives and keep families together,” the release read.

