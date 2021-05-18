23 deaths in one day

THE Covid-19 death toll has crossed the 300 mark with a record 23 new deaths occurring yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 317 since the pandemic began last year.

The Ministry of Health reported the staggering number of deaths in its daily update yesterday evening along with another 601 new cases of the virus.

The ministry said the deceased patients included:

• Seven elderly males, five elderly females, one middle-aged male and two middle-aged females, all with co-morbidities