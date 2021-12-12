24 deaths push toll past 2400

AS the family of popular pundit Mohindra Persad makes funeral arrangements after his sudden passing, the family says they are being caused further pain by being bombarded by comments from strangers attributing Persad’s death to Covid-19.

The family has been devastated by the news, and while they would prefer to grieve privately, Persad’s wife, Anita, agreed to do a telephone interview with the Express. She told the Express yesterday she wanted to squash the rumours around her husband’s death and celebrate the remarkable legacy he left on this earth.