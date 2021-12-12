24 deaths push toll past 2400

Covid-19-related deaths continue to mount with the Ministry of Health yesterday reporting an additional 24 fatalities.
The ministry said the victims were ten elderly men, four elderly women, seven middle-aged men and three middle-aged women. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 2,407.
Seventeen patients had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart, kidney disease and lung diseases, asthma, obesity, dementia, cancer, Parkinson’s Disease and a history of strokes, it added.
Three patients each had one of these medical conditions.
Four patients had no known medical conditions.
Three of the deaths were recorded in Tobago. The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, in a news release yesterday, said the victims were: a 65-year-old woman with comorbidities, a 67-year-old woman with comorbidities, and a 57-year-old woman with no comorbidities. The island’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 145.
The ministry also reported an additional 558 positive cases yesterday from samples taken between December 9 and December 11.
This brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 80,607.
To date, 652,878 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime, while 45,983 were immunised with a single-dose regime.
The ministry said 40,297 people have accessed an additional primary dose and 654,550 people are fully vaccinated.