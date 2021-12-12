24 deaths push toll past 2400

coronavirus____use

Covid-19-related deaths continue to mount with the Ministry of Health yesterday reporting an additional 24 fatalities.

The ministry said the victims were ten elderly men, four elderly women, seven middle-aged men and three middle-aged women. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 2,407.

Seventeen patients had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart, kidney disease and lung diseases, asthma, obesity, dementia, cancer, Parkinson’s Disease and a history of strokes, it added.

Three patients each had one of these medical conditions.

Four patients had no known medical conditions.

Three of the deaths were recorded in Tobago. The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, in a news release yesterday, said the victims were: a 65-year-old woman with comorbidities, a 67-year-old woman with comorbidities, and a 57-year-old woman with no comorbidities. The island’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 145.

The ministry also reported an additional 558 positive cases yesterday from samples taken between December 9 and December 11.

This brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 80,607.

To date, 652,878 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime, while 45,983 were immunised with a single-dose regime.

The ministry said 40,297 people have accessed an additional ­primary dose and 654,550 people are fully ­vaccinated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pundit dies; not Covid, says wife

Pundit dies; not Covid, says wife

AS the family of popular pundit Mohindra Persad makes funeral arrangements after his sudden passing, the family says they are being caused further pain by being bombarded by comments from strangers attributing Persad’s death to Covid-19.

The family has been devastated by the news, and while they would prefer to grieve privately, Persad’s wife, Anita, agreed to do a telephone interview with the Express. She told the Express yesterday she wanted to squash the rumours around her husband’s death and celebrate the remarkable legacy he left on this earth.

VOLNEY BREAKS BEACH

VOLNEY BREAKS BEACH

FORMER High Court judge Herbert Volney took a sea bath yesterday which would be in defiance of Covid-19 regulations in Trinidad and Tobago.

He did not disclose the location of the beach, however.

In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, he would only say he has the wherewithal to venture into the Caribbean Sea.

24 deaths push toll past 2400

24 deaths push toll past 2400

Covid-19-related deaths continue to mount with the Ministry of Health yesterday reporting an additional 24 fatalities.

The ministry said the victims were ten elderly men, four elderly women, seven middle-aged men and three middle-aged women. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 2,407.

How Farley got his name ‘Chavez’

How Farley got his name ‘Chavez’

Farley Chavez Augustine was given his middle name after world boxing champion Mexican Julio César Chávez.

In an interview with the Express last week, Farley Augustine Snr, father of new Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine, said his love for boxing led him to give his son the middle name Chavez after his boxing hero but knew in his heart that one day his son would enter a ring—not a boxing ring but a political ring—and bring change to Tobago.

Water woes in Colm’s constituency

Water woes in Colm’s constituency

Residents of Upper-North West Drive in Diego Martin say they have been struggling to access a consistent water supply for the last five years and are now pleading with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for intervention.

+5
More PNM Tobago Council members quit

More PNM Tobago Council members quit

Political Leader of the Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine may soon find her position untenable, as more Executive members of the Tobago Council resign.

There have been four additional resignations from the Executive of the Tobago Council of the PNM in the last 48 hours, following the first one from former chairman Stanford Callender.

Recommended for you