25 homes flooded in Princes Town

AT least 25 homes were flooded in Princes Town on Thursday evening following an extended period of inclement weather.
The Barrackpore river burst its banks, flooding several streets within the area and triggering the area’s Disaster Management Unit-which as of yesterday afternoon was still on the field cleaning up.
According to Princes Town Regional Corporation chairman Gowrie Roopnarine, floods had also been observed in the Cedar Hill and Reform areas on Thursday.
Despite there being no floods yesterday, he said homes that were not usually prone to the floods had been affected.
“We have been doing a lot of cleaning since last night. In the Cedar Hill area and the Reform Manahambre area quite a few places flooded. The Disaster Unit is outside, and I will say quite a bit of homes that never flooded before, flooded last night,” he said.
In Penal, the Express was told there was no flooding yesterday but similarly, its Disaster Management Unit had been deployed to clean debris from Thursday’s floods.
Flooding had been observed on Thursday in Princes Town, Barrackpore and Penal with waters submerging Tulsa Trace, the M1 Ring Road, Borde Narve, San Francique Road and the San Fernando Bypass, among other areas.
On Friday, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) forecasted a weekend of mixed conditions and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon period. It warned that in the event of thunderstorms the probability of landslides increases.
“Surface wind convergence across Trinidad and Tobago in a very moist atmosphere has produced periods of rain and showers today. A bit of sunshine would provide enough heating to enhance the probability of thunderstorm activity.
“In the event of heavy showers or thunderstorms, street and/or flash flooding with gusty winds is likely to occur. A very moist, and in some areas, waterlogged ground has enhanced the probability of landslides and landslides in areas so prone,” it said.
The axis of another tropical wave—currently situated in the far eastern Atlantic—it added is expected to reach Trinidad and Tobago on Monday. The system is producing thunderstorms but remains disorganised with a ten per cent chance of cyclonic development in the next 48 hours.
Currently, the TTMS says it poses no direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago.