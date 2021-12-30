25 more virus deaths, 491 cases

Twenty-five more people have died from Covid-19.
According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, they were:
lseven elderly men
lnine elderly women
lthree middle-aged men
lfive middle-aged women
lone young woman
Fourteen of the patients had multiple comorbidities, five each had only one comorbidity and six patients had no known comorbidity.
One of the deaths reported yesterday was a 68-year-old Tobago woman with comorbidities.
This brings the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 2,850 and deaths for December thus far to 692.
The ministry also reported 491 additional Covid-19 cases, of which 67 were in Tobago.
T&T now has 15,863 active cases of the virus and 91,320 total Covid-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
There are currently 476 positive patients in hospital, 14,733 in home self-isolation, 163 are in step-down facilities and 34 in State quarantine facilities.
Of the 114 positive patients at Couva Hospital, 25 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 19 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).
Six patients remain in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.
To date, 667,723 people have been fully vaccinated, while 72,380 have been administered an additional primary dose and booster vaccine.