Twenty-five employees of the National Maintenance, Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) have passed away from Covid-19.
This was revealed by MTS board members at yesterday’s sitting of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) of the Parliament.
The sitting, “An enquiry into the operations of the National Maintenance, Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) including a focus on the maintenance of schools and the measures implemented to preserve operational efficiency in the context of Covid-19 safety requirements,” included representatives from the Ministry of Public Utilities, the Ministry of Finance’s Investments Division and the MTS.
MTS chief executive Lennox Rattansingh, who extended condolences to the loved ones of the deceased, said some had been with the company for a long time and the loss was “a really sad state of affairs”.
He said as far as the company was aware, the employees had contracted the virus as a result of community spread and not while at MTS service locations.
Nearly 500 employees were in quarantine, he said.
Divisional manager, human resources at MTS, Alana Hosein, said the company “actively tracks all employees who get Covid-19”. Some 111 employees have tested positive so far and a total of 1,967 have been or are currently quarantined, as contacts of Covid-19 positive people.
She said MTS has taken a pro-vaccine approach and reaches out to employees via various channels including social media.
Rattansingh had earlier said the company now interacts with some 300,000 people through its clients.
He also spoke on issues impacting some schools and suggested that electronic security monitoring and Rapid Response were needed on some compounds.
Rattansingh said some schools sat on five acres of land and were not properly fenced, allowing opportunities for someone to enter even with two security guards on site.