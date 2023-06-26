$257m profit for Paria

State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd has recorded a profit of $257 million for its financial year ended September 30, 2022.
The company, which provides fuel products locally and regionally, said in published financial statements yesterday that it recorded $14.1 billion in revenue for its financial year.
This is an improvement of over 80 per cent over prior year (2021: $7.8 billion), driven by increasing prices on the international market, enabling Paria to earn an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of $614.5 million (2021: $626.8 million), Paria chairman Newman George said in his report on the performance of the company.
“Effective cost management measures, operational efficiencies and favourable market conditions enabled the company to generate a profit for the year of $257 million, a 58 per cent increase compared to 2021 (2021: $162 million),” his statement noted.
Cash balances at the end of the period were $836.9 million, with cash flows generated from operating activities of $292.9 million.
George said the result “demonstrates continued success as a profitable, thriving business enterprise”.
He said, “Paria’s successful 2022 performance was achieved in a market environment defined by periods of increasing and decreasing prices for crude oil and refined products. Navigating this market required efficient and optimal cash management.
“Paria continues to meet its mandate to provide a competitive supply of products to local and regional markets and consistently maintains a reliable and uninterrupted fuel supply despite market challenges.”
While the market continues to be unpredictable, the company continues to focus on the risk of supply and margins which include increasing freight, tight supply, and higher product prices, George said.
“The market environment is projected to continue to be volatile with distillate product supply forecasted to be tight, requiring prudent strategies for the purchase and sale of liquid fuels,” he stated.
George noted that the results have been accomplished whilst ensuring:
a. Our local market was adequately supplied with fuel. Of the total 15.2
million (2021: 14.5 million) barrels of product sold, 7.3 million (2021:
6.5 million) barrels or 48.0 per cent, were supplied to the local market for the 12 months period ending September 30, 2022.
b. The company continues to provide a reliable logistics function for
the export of the crude produced by Heritage Petroleum Company
Ltd. Of the throughput handled by the port of 44.6
million (2021: 43.5 million) barrels during this fiscal year, 13.9 million
(2021: 14.6 million) barrels or 31.2 per cent were crude oil from Heritage.
Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd was incorporated in Trinidad and Tobago on October 5, 2018.
Its sole shareholder is Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL).